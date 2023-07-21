Watch: Gary Woodland almost takes a fans’ head off after shot rattles one off the fence

Gary Woodland almost took a fan's head off during the second round of the Open Championship on Friday, July 21. Woodland carded an even-par 71 on the second day at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He made two birdies and two bogeys during the 18-hole round.

During the Friday round, Woodland's tee shot went out of the fence that surrounds the Royal Liverpool. Now, the golfer was stuck just a few yards behind the fence and was trying to figure out how to get the ball over it. His caddie, Brennan Little, assured him that the ball wouldn't hit the fence.

"Gary, I assure you the fairway wood won't hit the fence...," Little suggested, as per Sounder Golf.

After a lot of discussion with Little, Woodland was good to go. However, the ball didn't get the needed elevation, and it ended up hitting the fence, but things didn't end here.

The ball bounced back and almost knocked off one fan's head who was standing behind the rope. Thankfully, he dodged in time and escaped the big injury threat.

Woodland began the first day at T66 after shooting 2-over on day 1. The second day was slightly better, which helped him jump ten strokes up at T56. However, many players are yet to complete their second round, so it isn't the final position for the 39-year-old golfer.

Can Gary Woodland make the cut at the 2023 Open Championship?

Gary Woodland during the second round of the 151st Open

Gary Woodland is currently at T56 after shooting an even-par 71 in the second round of the 151st Open. He is aggregating at 2-over after completing 36 holes at Royal Liverpool.

Currently, the projected cutline at the Royal Liverpool is at 2-over, and if it remains the same for the rest of the day, Woodland will make it to the weekend.

The 2023 Open Championship is Woodland's 11th start at the event, and he has made seven cuts so far. His best finish at the event came in 2016, where he finished T12. Although he hasn't made it to the top 10 in the oldest major, he has tasted success in other majors.

Woodland's sole major win came in 2019 when he beat Brooks Koepka by three strokes to claim the US Open. Overall, he has made 31 cuts in 46 starts at the major and has four top-10 finishes, with the US Open win being his only top-5 finish.