Each year, the par-3 contest of the Masters Tournament holds several surprises from the golfing skills of the players' families. One of the most eye-catching of the 2024 edition was the excellent swing of Grayson Murray's fiancée, Christiana Ritchie.

Ritchie executed the tee shot on hole 8 in behalf of Grayson Murray. Her iron shot was of such quality that even Will Zalatoris, who was present there, let his amazement show. The video of the moment has reached more than half a million views on the official account of the Masters on X in less than four hours.

The footage shows how Christiana Ritchie executing a very clean swing, with a great back swing path, fluid and with a high level of footwork. As a result, the ball found the green cleanly and laid less than 10 feet from the hole.

Grayson Murray and Christiana Ritchie met at The American Express in 2021 and have been romantically involved ever since. They recently announced their engagement and the wedding is scheduled to take place in a few months near Pinehurst, North Carolina.

A look at what happened at the par 3 contest at The Masters 2024

Rickie Fowler became the 57th player to win the par 3 contest at the Masters. It is the first victory for Fowler in this unofficial but competitive event.

There were several interesting developments during the event. A total of six aces were reported on the day (Viktor Hovland on hole 6, Lucas Glover on hole 7, Gary Wooland on hole 6, Sepp Straka on hole 5, Bryson DeChambeau on hole 8 and Luke List on hole 6).

There were several family members of the players who drew several rounds of applause from the fans present at the par 3 course. In addition to Christiana Ritchie, other family members in attendance included Dakota Watson, daughter of Bubba Watson, who holed all three putts she attempted.

Also becoming very popular was Sammy Spieth, the two-and-a-half year old son of Jordan Spieth. Sammy took a tee shot in place of his father and the fans were delighted by his swing, very good for such a young child.