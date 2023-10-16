WATCH: Greg Norman designed Eastern Golf Club engulfed in flames

Calamity struck recently when the Greg Norman designed clubhouse was engulfed in a tragic fire that could be seen for 30 miles. Every major structure on the property was completely destroyed and first responders had to rush to the location to ensure the safety of everyone present there.

The clubhouse was situated in the countryside of Yering, Australia, and 20-30 people were present at the location when calamity struck. It is believed that the fire started due to a golf cart battery that mysteriously exploded. The people present at the golf course had to be evacuated immediately.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the fire. However, the same can't be said for all the structures present at the golf club.

The fire department rushed to the location immediately but wasn't able to salvage anything from the Greg Norman designed property. Fire officer David Renkin called the clubhouse a 'total loss'. Interestingly, the damage worsened due to the windy conditions that enabled the fire to spread wildly.

The location was covered with a haze and an emergency notice was issued for nearby residents due to the massive cloud cover. Yarra Valley Club will have to be rebuilt from ground zero as nothing is left of it after the tragic fire.

Greg Norman rocked by another tragedy amid fire at the Eastern Golf Club

Australian golfer Greg Norman also happens to be the LIV Golf Commissioner and things have been pretty adverse for him recently. LIV Golf asked to be recognized by the sport's global rankings body which later turned into a brutal rejection.

Norman was extremely crushed by the decision and was counting on the expensive $3 billion merger. Sadly, the recent unfolding conveys a different story altogether. OWGR president Peter Dawson dealt the bad news to Norman via a letter.

“The Board Committee met recently to again review your OWGR submission in light of your latest responses to the Committee’s questions and concerns.”

Dawson added in the letter.

“At the meeting, the Board Committee unanimously determined that at this time the LIV Tour will not be recognised as an Eligible Golf Tour in the OWGR system.”

It is believed that OWGR turned down LIV Golf's request due to their 54-hole no-cut format which is completely different from the PGA Tour's format. The decision has aroused massive controversy and has brought constant scrutiny to Greg Norman and the LIV Golf circuit.