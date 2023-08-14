Watch: Hail storm destroys greens at Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota

Last Friday, exhilarating hailstones hit the Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota. The perfectly trimmed greens at the venue experienced heavy destruction due to baseball-sized ice stones.

A Tiktok user shared the video of a hail storm at the venue at the rural Buffalo Lake which caused multiple holes on the greens after the hailstones melted.

Watch the video here:

A Minnesota native named Derek Hasselberg and his few friends were present at Oakdale Golf Club when a lightning alert was announced at the venue. They took shelter near the 13th hole.

While speaking to Bring Me The News, Hesselberg explained the entire course of the event. He said:

"We went into the shelter on No 13 because lightning was coming. Didn't expect the hail. Lasted about 10 minutes maybe. Started as dime size and then it escalated."

The highly intensified hailstorm occurred sometime around 3:45 pm in Kandiyohi County. The inclement weather not only caused damage to the course but also to the vehicles in the parking lot.

A fan on Instagram shared a video of a heavy hailstorm at Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota. Watch the video here:

What is the update on the course of Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota?

Soon after the hailstorm hit the golf club, their Facebook page constantly updated about the situation at the venue. In their first post, they announced that the course and clubhouse will be closed due to the damage done by the weather.

In their next post, Oakdale Golf in Minnesota updated that they will be closed until, at least, Monday. They shared multiple images, out of which one had a giant baseball-sized ice stone that fell on the greens and the other images were of the course.

Earlier on Sunday Morning, the Oakdale Golf Club shared another update and thanked all the natives who came out to support and help them assess the damage.

They shared two images; one was before and the other one was after the cleaning and repairs were done.

In the last post on their page, the Oakdale Golf Club shared the progress of repair work done at the golf course. the view was obviously satisfying to see. They wrote,

"Another day of storm cleanup completed! It’s amazing how much was accomplished in the past two days! Many, many thanks to the wonderful crew of volunteers and employees who put in a hard day’s work to help us. We couldn’t have done it without you all! Thank you! Your generosity and support has been overwhelming!"

Any kind of damage to the golf course is extremely hurting to see for the fans. However, with the collective efforts of Minnesota natives and Club owners, the golf course at Oakdale Golf club seems better.