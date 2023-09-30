WATCH : Heartwarming tribute to Seve Ballesteros unfolds at 2023 Ryder Cup first tee

The fans paid a heartwarming tribute to the European Ryder Cup legend Seve Ballesteros on Saturday, September 29, at the first tee of the Ryder Cup 2023, Day 2.

Ballesteros was an eight-time Ryder Cupper and had an incredible overall record of 20-12-5, earning 22.5 points for his team over the years. He also served as the non-playing captain in the 1997 Ryder Cup, leading his team to a historic victory in Valderrama, Spain, his home country.

At the first tee on Saturday at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, a huge tifo with the portrait of Ballesteros was unfurled, covering the entire two stands. The quote below his portrait read:

"Per sempre nei nostri cuori," which translates to, "always in our hearts."

While the entire course was singing the chants of Ballesteros, Europe's Captain Luke Donald, vice captain Jose Maria Olazabal, and Javier Ballesteros, the veteran golfer's son, were present at the golf course, applauding the beautiful gesture.

Expand Tweet

Following the flying start on Friday, September 29, Team Europe has continued the momentum on the second day as well. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg handed the 9-7 defeat to Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler, the biggest victory margin in a foursome in the Ryder Cup.

In the rest of the matches, Europe leads by two, while Max Homa and Brian Harman are leading by one in a quest to earn the first victory for the visitors.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are 2-up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth with five holes to go. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are 2-up against Xander Schauffele. Homa and Harman have provided some relief to Americans as they hold a 2-up lead against Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry after 11 holes.

Currently, Europe leads 7.5–1.5 over the US after nine matches have been completed, while three foursomes are still being played in the Saturday morning session.

Europe needs just 6.5 points in the remaining 15 matches to reclaim the Ryder Cup trophy. After suffering the joint-biggest margin of defeat in the event's history last time, they will be aiming to hand a bigger defeat to the visitors this time.

Seve Ballesteros' golf career explored

European Ryder Cup team captain Seve Ballesteros congratulates Scotland's Colin Montgomerie at the 1997 Ryder Cup

Severiano Ballesteros Sota, popularly known as Seve, is one of the greatest figures in European golf history. He won 90 professional tournaments, including 50 titles on the European Tour, which is the highest in the Tour's history. He also won five major championships, including three Open Championships and two Masters Tournament titles.

However, the Pedreña native's greatest achievement was his role in the resurgence of Europe in the Ryder Cup. He participated in eight Ryder Cups, and Europe won three times while retaining it once. He also served as the non-playing captain of the 1997 Ryder Cup-winning European team.

The Spaniard didn't play much golf in 2000, citing a back problem, and eventually retired in 2007. The following year, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Three years later, he succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 54.