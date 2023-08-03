Watch: Hideki Matsuyama becomes the bagman as his caddie tries the hole-in-one challenge at Wyndham Championship

Hideki Matsuyama and his caddie switched roles for a change during the hole-in-one challenge ahead of the Wyndham Championship.

On Wednesday, August 2, a hole-in-one challenge was organized, but not for professionals. Instead, the caddies were asked to hit an ace, and the players took up their job.

Matsuyama's caddie, Hayafuji, also tried his hand at making a hole-in-one. The PGA Tour shared a video on Twitter in which Hayafuji could be seen attempting an ace while Matsuyama and others burst into laughter. Following his attempt, he signed off with a 'thank you.'

Hayafuji has a background in golf himself, and he holds a profile on the China Tour. His profile reveals that he scored an ace in the last round he played there. In that round, he carded a 5-over 77, which included four birdies, a double bogey, a triple bogey, and a quadruple bogey.

Besides Matsuyama's caddie, the caddies of Andrew Putnam, Shane Lowry, JJ Spaun, Dylan Wu, and Taylor Pendrith also tried to do a hole-in-one, but none of them could make a successful attempt. Nevertheless, it was quite an experience for both players and caddies to reverse roles for a change.

When will Hideki Matsuyama tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, round 1?

The 2021 Master winner will enter the Sedgefield Country Club as one of the favorites to win the title this week. He is paired with Cameron Davis and Russell Henley for the first two rounds of the tournament. The trio will tee off on Thursday, August 3, from the first hole at 1 p.m. EST.

Although Matsuyama didn't have an incredible 2022–23 season, he has remained fairly consistent and has made ten top-20 finishes, including two top-10s, in 22 starts. His best performance this year is a fifth-place finish at the Players Championship

Following a tie for 13th at the Open Championship, the 31-year-old Japanese star ended up in T-30 place at the 3M Open last week.

Cameron Davis has seen several highs and lows this season, where he has made 12 cuts and missed 11 times. While he finished T4 at the PGA Championship and T6 at the Players Championship, he ended up missing three back-to-back cuts at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Memorial Tournament, and the US Open.

The 28-year-old golfer had a T10 finish at the 3M Open last week. He last played at Sedgefield in 2020 and finished T15 after aggregating at 15-under.

Henley has been pretty consistent this season and has eight top-20 finishes in his last eleven starts. His best result this season came at the Masters, where he finished tied for fourth. He was last seen playing at the Open Championship, where he failed to make a cut after aggregating 7-over in 36 holes.

The 34-year-old golfer also has a pretty good record at the Wyndham Championship, as he has finished in the top 10 in his last three appearances. Last year, he finished T5 after aggregating at 13-under.