Watch: Hilarious video shows Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and others trying to spell Xander Schauffele’s last name

How tough can it be to spell Xander Schauffele correctly? Well, it was tough enough for the professionals, who are used to seeing him most of the year.

This week, the golfing superstars are at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.

Ahead of the first round that begins on Thursday, July 13, several golfers like Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Yannik Paul, Richard Mansell, and Eddie Pepperell were put on a spot for a fun video where they were asked to spell 'Schauffele' correctly.

The first one to try was Spieth, who spelled it "Schaufflele'. Max Homa took three tries to spell properly. First, he said 'Schuffelle', followed by omitting one 'f, and eventually ending by adding an 'at' to spell it right.

Now it was Yannik Paul's turn, who also ended up giving incorrect answers. Next was Mansell, who wasn't any better either. Finally, it was Pepperell who spelled it right.

What are the odds of Xander Schauffele defending his Genesis Scottish Open 2023 title?

Schauffele is defending champion at the Genesis Scottish Open

Xander Schauffele is entering the Genesis Scottish Open this year as a defending champion. Last year, he beat Kurt Kitayama by a single stroke after carding 1-under.

Oddsmakers haven't put Schauffele's name at the top, but he is still one of the favorites to lift the title this week. While Scottie Scheffler is +750 to win this week, Rory McIlroy is +950 to claim his second title in 2023.

This year, the World No. 6 golfer is +1500 to defend his title successfully. If he achieves this, he will become the first golfer to successfully defend his title in the tournament's history.

Here are the odds for the 2023 Scottish Open (as per bet365):

Scottie Scheffler: +750

Rory McIlroy: +950

Patrick Cantlay: +1500

Xander Schauffele: +1500

Rickie Fowler: +1700

Viktor Hovland: +1900

Tyrrell Hatton: +900

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2400

Jordan Spieth: +2400

Shane Lowry: +3200

Max Homa: +3800

Min Woo Lee: +3800

Justin Thomas: +4500

Justin Rose: +4500

Wyndham Clark: +4500

Tom Kim: +5000

Sungjae Im: +5500

Sam Burns: +5500

Adam Scott: +5500

Ludvig Aberg: +5500

Corey Conners: +6000

Lucas Herbert: +6000

Aaron Rai: +7500

Ryan Fox: +7500

Alex Smalley: +7500

Brian Harman: +8500

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Adrian Meronk: +9000

Rasmus Hojgaard: +9000

Alex Noren: +9000

Gary Woodland: +10000

Kurt Kitayama: +10000

Robert MacIntyre: +10000

Cameron Davis: +11000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +12000

Seamus Power: +12000

Thomas Detry: +12000

Alexander Bjork: +12000

Jordan Smith: +12000

Keith Mitchell: +14000

Byeong-Hun An: +14000

Eric Cole: +14000

Doug Ghim: +14000

Andrew Putnam: +16500

Victor Perez: +17500

Austin Eckroat: +17500

Nick Taylor: +18500

Thorbjorn Olesen: +18500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +18500

Brandon Wu: +18500

Padraig Harrington: +18500

Yannik Paul: +20000

Ewen Ferguson: +20000

Joost Luiten: +20000

Romain Langasque: +20000

Davis Riley: +22500

Taylor Montgomery: +22500

J.T. Poston: +22500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +22500

Matthew Jordan: +22500

Patrick Rodgers: +22500

Garrick Higgo: +22500

Matthew Southgate: +22500

Matt Wallace: +22500

Billy Horschel: +25000

Antoine Rozner: +25000

Daniel Hillier: +25000

Tom Hoge: +30000

Mackenzie Hughes: +30000

Kevin Yu: +30000

Adrian Otaegui: +30000

