Watch: Hilarious video shows Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and others trying to spell Xander Schauffele’s last name

How tough can it be to spell Xander Schauffele correctly? Well, it was tough enough for the professionals, who are used to seeing him most of the year.
This week, the golfing superstars are at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.
Ahead of the first round that begins on Thursday, July 13, several golfers like Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Yannik Paul, Richard Mansell, and Eddie Pepperell were put on a spot for a fun video where they were asked to spell 'Schauffele' correctly.
The first one to try was Spieth, who spelled it "Schaufflele'. Max Homa took three tries to spell properly. First, he said 'Schuffelle', followed by omitting one 'f, and eventually ending by adding an 'at' to spell it right.
Now it was Yannik Paul's turn, who also ended up giving incorrect answers. Next was Mansell, who wasn't any better either. Finally, it was Pepperell who spelled it right.
What are the odds of Xander Schauffele defending his Genesis Scottish Open 2023 title?
Xander Schauffele is entering the Genesis Scottish Open this year as a defending champion. Last year, he beat Kurt Kitayama by a single stroke after carding 1-under.
Oddsmakers haven't put Schauffele's name at the top, but he is still one of the favorites to lift the title this week. While Scottie Scheffler is +750 to win this week, Rory McIlroy is +950 to claim his second title in 2023.
This year, the World No. 6 golfer is +1500 to defend his title successfully. If he achieves this, he will become the first golfer to successfully defend his title in the tournament's history.
Here are the odds for the 2023 Scottish Open (as per bet365):
- Scottie Scheffler: +750
- Rory McIlroy: +950
- Patrick Cantlay: +1500
- Xander Schauffele: +1500
- Rickie Fowler: +1700
- Viktor Hovland: +1900
- Tyrrell Hatton: +900
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +2400
- Jordan Spieth: +2400
- Shane Lowry: +3200
- Max Homa: +3800
- Min Woo Lee: +3800
- Justin Thomas: +4500
- Justin Rose: +4500
- Wyndham Clark: +4500
- Tom Kim: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5500
- Sam Burns: +5500
- Adam Scott: +5500
- Ludvig Aberg: +5500
- Corey Conners: +6000
- Lucas Herbert: +6000
- Aaron Rai: +7500
- Ryan Fox: +7500
- Alex Smalley: +7500
- Brian Harman: +8500
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Adrian Meronk: +9000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +9000
- Alex Noren: +9000
- Gary Woodland: +10000
- Kurt Kitayama: +10000
- Robert MacIntyre: +10000
- Cameron Davis: +11000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +12000
- Seamus Power: +12000
- Thomas Detry: +12000
- Alexander Bjork: +12000
- Jordan Smith: +12000
- Keith Mitchell: +14000
- Byeong-Hun An: +14000
- Eric Cole: +14000
- Doug Ghim: +14000
- Andrew Putnam: +16500
- Victor Perez: +17500
- Austin Eckroat: +17500
- Nick Taylor: +18500
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +18500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +18500
- Brandon Wu: +18500
- Padraig Harrington: +18500
- Yannik Paul: +20000
- Ewen Ferguson: +20000
- Joost Luiten: +20000
- Romain Langasque: +20000
- Davis Riley: +22500
- Taylor Montgomery: +22500
- J.T. Poston: +22500
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +22500
- Matthew Jordan: +22500
- Patrick Rodgers: +22500
- Garrick Higgo: +22500
- Matthew Southgate: +22500
- Matt Wallace: +22500
- Billy Horschel: +25000
- Antoine Rozner: +25000
- Daniel Hillier: +25000
- Tom Hoge: +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +30000
- Kevin Yu: +30000
- Adrian Otaegui: +30000