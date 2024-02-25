WATCH: Jake Knapp’s girlfriend flies from Canada to support him at the ongoing Mexico Open 

Jake Knapp qualified for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta as part of the Top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. After 54 holes, he was leading the event with a score of 19 under.

His performance undoubtedly mobilized his family. So much so, that his girlfriend traveled from Canada to be with him during the final round. They met in the course, and the moment was captured by the television broadcast covering the event.

The video of the moment was posted by the PGA Tour on its official X account (formerly Twitter). Jake Knapp can be seen when he sees his girlfriend in the crowd. Knapp was preparing for a putt and greeted his girlfriend with a smile.

Afterward, Jake Knapp reached the ropes to give his girlfriend a hug and a kiss. Event announcers revealed that the young woman flew in from Canada the night before.

No other information about Jake Knapp's girlfriend, such as her name or occupation, has been released at this time.

Knapp, 29, is playing his rookie season on the PGA Tour, having earned his 2024 tour card after finishing in the Top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. The Mexico Open at Vidanta is his ninth career start at the top level, and the fifth of the season.

In 2024, Knapp has made it through three cuts, with a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open as his best result.

A review of Jake Knapp's performance at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Knapp started the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta well, as he played his first round with five birdies and one bogey, for a score of 67. However, his performance would improve much more in the next two rounds.

Knapp shot a bogey-free 64 with seven birdies in the second round, which put him atop the leaderboard. On the moving day, he shot an even lower score of 63, with 11 birdies and three bogeys. That day he left the front nine with only 28 strokes.

The fourth and decisive round saw him start as the tournament leader. Through the 16th he played with a score of even par for the round, with two birdies and one bogey.

Sami Valimaki is currently in second place, two strokes behind Knapp. Stephan Jaeger, CT Pan and Justin Lower are tied for third place with a score of 14 under. Of those, only Lower is still playing.