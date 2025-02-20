WATCH: Jeeno Thitikul gets a special birthday delivery at Honda LPGA Thailand

Jeeno Thitikul got a special gift at the Honda LPGA Classic. Thitikul is playing at the Honda LPGA Classic this week and the tournament is taking place at the Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course). Following the first round of the tournament, the Thai golfer got a special surprise on her 22nd birthday.

Ad

The LPGA Media’s X page shared a video of Thitikul joining the press conference after the round and a cake was brought to her. The crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday' and she expressed her gratitude for the cake.

“Today, Jeeno Thitikul shot an opening round of 68 and celebrated her 22nd birthday following her round," LPGA Media's caption read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jeeno Thitikul is currently tied at T7 on the Honda LPGA Thailand leaderboard along with Esther Henseleit with a score of 4 under. She shot 68 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and four consecutive birdies on the back nine.

Akie Iwai is currently leading the event with a score of 10 under and Maja Stark has occupied second place with 7 under, while the third place is occupied by Moriya Jutanugarn with a score of 6 under. The second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand will take place on February 21.

Ad

Jeeno Thitikul spoke about her birthday celebration experience in her Honda LPGA Thailand press conference

Jeeno Thitikul appreciated the love and support she received from the crowd at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She added that the weather was hot yet they came to celebrate with her.

“I just really appreciate them, too. Like make it here on my birthday, especially I know it's so hot and then it's so tired. But they're still come and support us. It's just like I really appreciate them.And then just want to do good for them…Well, I think it's the first time that I heard like happy birthday song from a lot -- like the whole day of my entire life, which is good.But still have to play a tournament," Thitikul said.

Ad

“It's good always. Because my birthday it's always Honda. Definitely feel like at least I'm home. At least," she added.

Thitikul also talked about her opening round at the tournament in the same press conference. Her words were:

“I think I had a really good round today. Doesn't have a good, you know, like putting on like front nine much, trying to figure it out and then to roll it in the hole. Finally make it on the last hole, which is nice.”

Before the Honda LPGA Thailand, Thitikul last competed in 2024 at the CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club, where she finished in first place with a score of 22 under 266.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback