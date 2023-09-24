WATCH: Jennifer Kupcho discusses Solheim Cup experience and ‘silencing the crowd’ with a strong performance 

Although Jennifer Kupcho is not typically a fist-pumper, she has said that it came out naturally the last time she played at the Solheim Cup.

Kupcho is currently appearing in her second Solheim Cup, having halved one game and lost another so far. She will compete in the singles matches on Sunday, September 24.

On Saturday, September 23, Kupcho gave a brief candid interview to Golf magazine, where she discussed her fist-pumping, team energy, and the crowd's reaction during the biennial event.

The 26-year-old mentioned that she isn't usually one to pump her fist, but the environment at the Solheim Cup 2021 made her do so.

She said:

"At the Solheim, it's just so many fans that are so excited and so then we get excited. We just want to do it for country."

When asked whether she liked the crowd roaring or silence, Kupcho said:

"I don't know, I haven't like played over here in the Solheim, so it'll be interesting to feel because it will definitely be silent, but it was definitely a lot of fun to have them roar to in the US."

Expand Tweet

When will Jennifer Kupcho play her singles match on Day 3 of Solheim Cup?

The fourth singles match of the day will be played between Jennifer Kupcho and Anna Nordqvist. The two will face each other on Sunday at 3.46 am ET.

Here is the complete schedule for the singles match on Sunday:

4:10 am ET: Megan Khang vs Linn Grant

4:22 am ET: Rose Zhang vs. Leona Maguire

4:34 am ET: Danielle Kang vs. Charley Hull

4:46 am ET: Jennifer Kupcho vs Anna Nordqvist

4:58 am ET: Andrea Lee vs. Georgia Hall

5:10 am ET: Cheyenne Knight vs. Gemma Dryburgh

5:22 am ET: Angel Yin vs Celine Boutier

5:34 am ET: Ally Ewing vs. Caroline Hedwall

5:46 am ET: Lilia Vu vs Madelene Sagstrom

5:58 am ET: Allisen Corpuz vs Maja Stark

6:10 am ET: Nelly Korda vs. Carlota Ciganda

6:22 am ET: Lexi Thompson vs. Emily Pedersen

The two teams are at eight points each after the two days at the Solheim Cup. Here are all the results so far:

Friday Foursome:

USA defeat Europe 4-0

Match 1: Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (USA) beat Maja Stark (Europe) and Linn Grant (Europe), 2&1

Match 2: Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (USA) beat Celine Boutier (Europe) and Georgia Hall (Europe), 1UP

Match 3: Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (USA) beat Leona Maguire (Europe) and Anna Nordqvist (Europe), 2UP

Match 4: Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight (USA) beat Emily Pedersen (Europe) and Charley Hull (Europe), 5&4

Friday Afternoon Fourballs:

Europe defeat USA 3-1

Match 1: Gemma Dryburgh & Madelene Sagstrom (Europe) vs. Rose Zhang & Megan Khang (USA) HALVED

Match 2: Leona Maguire & Georgia Hall (Europe) defeat Lexi Thompson & Lilia Vu (USA) 1UP

Match 3: Emily Kristine Pedersen & Maja Stark (Europe) vs.Jennifer Kupcho & Allisen Corpuz (USA) HALVED

Match 4: Carlota Ciganda & Linn Grant (Europe) beat Angel Yin (USA) & Ally Ewing (USA) 4 and 2

Saturday Morning Foursomes:

Session tied 2-2

Match 1: Emily Pedersen & Carlota Ciganda (Europe) register a 2&1 victory over Lilia Vu & Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Match 2: Anna Nordqvist & Leona Maguire (Europe) beat Lexi Thompson (USA) & Megan Khang (USA) 1UP

Match 3: Nelly Korda & Allisen Corpuz (USA) beat Georgia Hall & Celine Boutier (Europe) 5 and 3.

Match 4: Maja Stark & Linn Grant (Europe) beat Danielle Kang & Andrea Lee (USA) 1UP

Saturday Afternoon Fourballs:

Europe defeat USA 3-1

Match 1: Charley Hull & Leona Maguire (Europe) beat Nelly Korda & Ally Ewing (USA) 4&3

Match 2: Cheyenne Knight & Angel Yin (USA) beat Anna Nordqvist & Caroline Hedwall (Europe) 2UP

Match 3: Madelene Sagstrom & Emily Pedersen (Europe) beat Rose Zhang & Andrea Lee (USA) 2&1

Match 4: Carlota Ciganda & Linn Grant (Europe) beat Danielle Kang & Lilia Vu (USA) 2&1