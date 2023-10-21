Watch: Jim Nantz gifts a random golfer the complement of his lifetime at the Pebble Beach

A video is gaining popularity on social media, featuring CBS' Jim Nantz announcing a random golfer playing at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Nantz is a veteran in the sports broadcasting field with over 40 years of experience covering the NFL, NCAA Division I men's basketball, the NBA, and the PGA Tour for CBS Sports.

It was, perhaps, the luckiest day for one golfer, David Lorenz, at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He had the privilege of having Jim Nantz announce for him when Nantz was most likely out for a morning stroll. For the uninitiated, Nantz resides at Pebble Beach.

The video originally shared by a user called jdprogolf on TikTok was reshared by John Ziegler on X (formerly called Twitter).

In the clip, the 64-year-old media veteran is seen beginning with his typical introduction as Lorenz prepares to take a shot on the seventh hole.

"Tonight on CBS begins with 60 minutes," he began.

Then he proceeded to deliver a play-by-play commentary. He continued:

"David Lorenz continues to lead the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one over Jon Rahm. He’s on the tee at the seventh. Dottie, that’s a good-looking golf swing. Protected that lead here in the final round. Let’s go back over to 18."

A look at Jim Nantz's career

James William Nantz III, affectionately known as 'Jim,' is an acclaimed American sports broadcaster with a career spanning over four decades. He is primarily renowned for his work at CBS Sports.

Born in 1959, Jim Nantz graduated from Radio and Television Broadcasting in 1981, marking the beginning of his career with the CBS Radio Network. His initial role involved transmitting taped interviews for Win Elliot's Sports Central USA weekend reports.

Jim Nantz initiated his sports broadcasting career at KHOU in Houston, Texas. Later, he moved on to anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, where he covered college football, basketball, and various other sports. In 1985, he joined CBS Sports, initially serving as a studio host and on-course reporter for PGA Tour golf.

During his time at CBS, his work portfolio expanded to other sports as well, such as NFL games, the NCAA Final Four, and Thursday Night Football. Since 1989, he has been a permanent fixture in CBS's Masters Tournament coverage and has also acted as a play-by-play announcer for CBS's NFL broadcasts since 2004.

Nantz has also provided play-by-play commentary for Super Bowl XLI, making him one of the few announcers to cover both a Super Bowl and an NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game.

See here for a career timeline of Jim Nantz:

Studio Host for NCAA Football on CBS (1985–1988; 1997)

PGA Tour on CBS (Host since 1994, 1986–present)

Studio Host for College Basketball on CBS (1986–1990)

Lead Play-by-Play for NBA on CBS (1986–1989)

Play-by-Play for NFL on CBS Radio (1987–1990)

Play-by-Play for US Open (tennis) (1987–1995)

The Masters Host (1989–present)

Play-by-Play for NCAA Football on CBS (1989–1991; 1996–1997)

Play-by-Play for College Basketball on CBS/Turner (1990–2023)

Play-by-Play for NFL on CBS (1988–1993, 2004–present)

Weekend Daytime Co-Host for Winter Olympics (1992 and 1994)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Host (1994–1995; 2000–2001) (under the title "The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS")

The NFL Today Host (1998–2003)

Primetime Host for Olympic Winter Games (1998)

Lead Play-by-Play for Thursday Night Football (2014–2017)