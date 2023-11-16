Watch: Joel Dahmen features in Netflix’s first look of Full Swing season 2 teaser

Joel Dahmen is a very popular player on the PGA Tour. Despite the fact that his golfing performance has been in the doldrums, he remains a fan favorite and highly regarded by his peers.

These details have not gone unnoticed by Netflix, which plans to delve into them very soon. So much so that Joel Dahmen will be one of the attractions of the second season of "Full Swing," set to premiere in 2024.

This was announced by the platform itself on its social networks. This Wednesday, Netflix began promoting the second season of the documentary series on golf "Full Swing". For the start of its promotional campaign, it chose images from the program dedicated to Joel Dahmen.

The video clip shows fragments of the interview with the player, as well as his caddie, family members and other personalities associated in one way or another with his career.

Everything seems to indicate that topics such as the fame associated with a career in professional golf, as well as Joel Dahmen's current sporting moment, will be discussed.

The first season of Full Swing aired in February 2023, with eight episodes. These showed life "behind the scenes" at professional golf tournaments. The inaugural season featured 15 players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth among others.

How was the 2022-2023 season for Joel Dahmen?

Joel Dahmen is not playing the RCM Classic, so his 2022-2023 season is over. He played 31 tournaments, with 19 cuts passed and five Top 10s. His best result of the period was finishing T3 at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship.

Dahmen started the season well, as he missed the cut at the Fortinet Championship, but then strung together eight consecutive overcuts between October 2022 and February 2023. In that period he made three of his five Top 5s for the season, and he made them all in a row.

From that point on, the instability in Dahmen's game began. His worst moment of the season came between June and July when he missed five consecutive cuts.

Subsequently, he has managed to pick up the pace a bit, but not completely. In seven tournaments played from July to date, he has missed two cuts and posted two Top 10s.

Dahmen is currently ranked 84th in the FedEx Cup rankings, so he has the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season practically in his pocket. However, his presence in the season's Signature Events is not assured.

Dahmen has had a 13-season career in professional golf, six of them as a member of the PGA Tour. At this level, he has won one event (the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship). He also has 21 top 10s.