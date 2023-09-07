WATCH: John Daly scores a barefoot field goal during Ascension Charity Classic Pro-Am

John Daly doesn't exactly resemble a top flight athlete. By his own admission, the golfer was an avid beer drinker who ate a lot even when he was younger and in better shape. The 57-year-old is well past his physical prime. Yet, he's still able to compete in golf tournaments and apparently nail field goals.

Kicking a field goal is a difficult task. Getting the oblong football up off the ground and in a straight line is difficult. Giving it the distance it needs to sail through the uprights is hard, too, which is why only certain NFL players can even accomplish this.

They do it in cleats, which certainly makes it easier. Daly, however, nailed a field goal with no shoes on. At the Ascension Charity Classic Pro-Am, the former PGA Tour star nailed an impressive kick with his bare feet. Check it out below:

The incident harkened back to John Daly doing the same thing (albeit with shoes) in 1992 with the Denver Broncos. The golfer nailed a 50-yard field goal with impressive accuracy.

Although the kick was much shorter in 2023, doing it at 57 years of age with no shoes is impressive regardless.

John Daly's health concerns, explored

The fact that the iconic golfer is still playing any sport at his age is impressive no matter which one and how well he's doing. The golfer used to have serious troubles with his diet and health while he was a regular on the PGA Tour. He revealed just how bad it was in an interview with journalist Graham Bensinger in 2016:

"I started smoking at 19. I smoked for almost 29 years. I smoked about the same as a book- two packs, two and a half packs a day. But at that time I had started smoking that much. Before that, I was only smoking maybe a pack, pack and a half."

He continued, adding that liquid consumption was a big problem, too. He estimated that he drank over 500 gallons of Diet Coke a year in a startling confession:

"I used to drink anywhere from 12 to 20 Diet Cokes a day. I went to McDonald's three, four times a day. They always had the best fountain drink, Diet Coke."

John Daly had poor health

To make issue even worse, John Daly revealed that he hated water, which drove him to consume other, less beneficial forms of hydration. Daly admitted that he rarely ever drank water while on tour.