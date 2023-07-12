Watch: Jon Rahm begins practice at Ballybunion ahead of the 2023 Open Championship

Jon Rahm enjoyed a round of golf at the Ballybunion ahead of the 2023 Open Championship. The Ballybunion became quite well known last year after Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler played the course. Now this year, the World No. 2 golfer Jon Rahm made his way to the same course to play a round of golf.

The Ballybunion caught all the golfers' eyes because of its stunning views and breathtaking sights. The two-time major champion not only visited the course for its beauty but also to get in a practice round of golf ahead of the 2023 Open. The Open Championship is scheduled to be held between July 16-23 at the Royal Liverpool Club.

Jon Rahm had been wanting to play on the course since last year, but due to unfortunate circumstances, his last trip got canceled. This year, however, he grabbed the opportunity to do so. John Eggleston, the General Manager of Ballybunion Golf Club, said (via Independent):

“They rang up a couple of days ago and made arrangements to play. They’re staying in Adare Manor I believe and I know that he wanted to come last year when he was playing the JP event but he had to cancel."

Jon Rahm plays at Ballybunion ahead of 2023 Open

Jon Rahm has certainly managed to impress those at the Ballybunion with his play. The current Masters winner will be looking to bag his second major win of the year at the Open.

John Eggleston said (via Independent):

"He really wanted to come and the word we got from him was that he was really looking forward to it. He’s playing great and he loves the course so far."

Rahm also enters the Open Championship as a favorite to win with 15-2 odds. However, World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler will also be in the star-studded field and looking to pick up a major win after losing out twice this year.

Rory McIlroy looks to end his nine-year major win drought and finally pick up a victory as he feels confident as ever. Lastly, 2022 champion Xander Schauffele will be back to defend his title this year.

