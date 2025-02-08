WATCH: Jon Rahm blasts a 396-yard tee shot under night light at LIV Golf Riyadh

Jon Rahm stunned golf fans with his amazing tee shot in the night light at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh. The Spanish golfer was pretty impressive during the second round of the Saudi league event on Friday, February 7, and had a blast at night light from 396 yards.

Jon Rahm has been having an incredible outing this week at LIV Golf Riyadh. He played the two amazing rounds of 5-under and tied for sixth on the leaderboard. LIV Golf shared a video of Jon Rahm's impressive shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

His teammates are also having a phenomenal outing this week in Riyadh. Tyrrell Hatton settled at 11-under after two rounds with Caleb Surratt. Meanwhile, the new member of Legion XIII, Tom McKibbin, tied for sixth place at 10-under.

Jon Rahm opens up about his performance at LIV Golf Riyadh

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Getty)

Rahm teed it up for the first round of LIV Golf Riyadh with an impressive round of 5-under. He made two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes and then made four more birdies along with a bogey in the opening round.

In the second round, he again played a round of 5-under. He started the game on the fourth hole with a birdie and then added another birdie on the sixth hole. He made six birdies and a bogey in the second round for another round of 5-under.

During the press conference of the tournament, Jon Rahm opened up about his performance at LIV Golf Riyadh. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Extremely proud. I don't know what else to add to that. Obviously yesterday was a fantastic start, and it didn't take very long today, either, for the whole team to get going. I think it really worked, as well."

Rahm also opened up about his teammates' performances, saying:

"Tyrrell and Tom played together and Caleb was in front of them and I was in front of them. We always had the same holes to go, so we could kind of get an idea of what everybody might shoot."

"Caleb definitely likes this golf course, almost won in December and definitely gave himself a chance this week, putting himself up there again. No surprise that Tyrrell is playing good. I don't think that's a shock to anyone at this point. Also very happy to have Tom on the team to be playing fantastic, as well," he added.

Adrian Meronk topped the leaderboard of the tournament at 16-under, followed by Sebastian Munoz. Lucas Herbert settled in third place, followed by Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt, who are currently tied for fourth place. LIV Golf Riyadh is a three-day tournament and has its finale on Saturday, February 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback