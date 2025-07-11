WATCH: Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Ian Poulter, and others attempt the tricky putt accuracy challenge ahead of LIV Golf Valderrama

Jon Rahm is gearing up to play at the LIV Golf Valderrama event this week. The tournament is scheduled to officially start with its first round on Friday, July 11.

Ahead of that, the Spanish golfer attempted a tricky putting challenge with his fellow LIV Golf league players. On Thursday, July 10, LIV Golf’s Majesticks GC shared a joint post with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter on Instagram, in which the players tried the challenge.

For the unique challenge, they had to hit the tee ball through two tee markers placed just a few inches apart, hitting the ball so that it rolled through the teemarks and into the hole.

Jon Rahm failed at the challenge on his first attempt, completing it on his second try. Cameron Smith and Ian Poulter also tried the challenge but failed to complete it.

Jon Rahm opens up about playing at LIV Golf Valderrama

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm (Image Source: Imagn)

In a pre-tournament press conference for the 2025 LIV Golf Valderrama, Jon Rahm opened up about playing at the event. He is looking forward to his first win of the season this week.

"I think the main question is usually how special it is for us to be back here, to be able to come to a LIV event and play in our home country in front of the home crowd on a great golf course and great venue like Valderrama. Yeah, it's wonderful. There's a lot of history to this course. There's a lot of legacy to this course," Rahm said (via ASAP Sports).

"It's extremely difficult, and the fact that Sergio is the only Spanish player to have ever won here that's played in LIV because Otaegui has won. Adrian was able to win with a record margin with a crazy score that I don't think anybody would have ever thought of. It's just a challenge in every way," he added.

Jon Rahm started the 2025 LIV Golf season at the Riyadh event. He performed well and settled in second place, narrowly missing the title. He played the opening round at 5-under, followed by two more rounds of 5-under.

He then settled for sixth place at the Adelaide event, followed by a T6 finish at the Hong Kong event. At the Singapore event, he started with an opening round of 4-under, then carded two more rounds of 1-under and 4-under to settle in T5.

He later finished T9 at the Miami event, fourth in Mexico City, T7 in Korea, and T8 in Virginia. However, he recorded his first finish outside the top 10 in the Dallas event, where he settled for T11.

