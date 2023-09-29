WATCH: Jon Rahm creates havoc at Marco Simone with an insane golf shot on the opening day of the Ryder Cup

The 44th Ryder Cup competition had a mindblowing start today. European team member Jon Rahm did the best he could on the opening round of Foursomes Friday. The 28-year-old golfer surprised his fans with an insane (almost) hole-in-one shot at Marco Simone Golf Course.

With the first session conclusion, Scottie Scheffler and his teammate Sam Burns were defeated 4&3 by Tyrell Hatton and Jon Rahm. However, what intrigued the fans was Rahm’s fabulous near-hole-in-one shot on hole 7. The players' incredible form not only helped them win the event but also pleased Team European supporters on Friday morning.

This year's Ryder Cup began on a high note as the European pair did an amazing job on almost every hole. Rahm was seen totally immersed in every action. He smashed a drive at the first hole and made a birdie putt at the second hole off the green.

Well, this time, instead of starting with Fourballs, Captain Luke Donald chose a fast start with the Foursomes. This indeed helped his team right from the third hole as the Spanish professional golfer holed a putt from off the green. And from there, their triumphant adventure began.

Additionally, the enthusiasm among the crowd was massive as they joined the players at their tee-off time 0535GMT. Moreover, both teams had equal scores for the first two shots with Scottie Scheffler's opening drive sliding into the rough.

A glance at Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup Foursomes performance

The 2023 Masters Tournament winner went on to put a short birdie on the fifth hole after Hatton chipped in. Well, Rahm never gave the American side any room to gain any momentum. Scheffler and his teammate were only able to win at the sixth hole.

Team USA attempted to outperform them but were only able to achieve temporary victory. But then again, Jon Rahm instantly retaliated by nearly holing his tee shot at the 203-yard, par-3 seventh hole. This caught fans and admirers' attention.

Furthermore, Rahm hit his second shot across the fairway and into the right rough on the par-4 10th hole three holes later after Hatton pulled his drive. However, Rahm went on to sink a 72-yard put for par to tie the hole and maintain a two-shot lead.

Lastly, the European team succeded in also winning the 11th and 12th holes. This allowed them to enjoy their first opening session after they finished the 15th hole. They became the first to be at the top of the scoreboard as a result of this success.