WATCH: Jon Rahm displeased with shot despite making near hole-in-one

Jon Rahm was disappointed with his shot at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship despite almost making a hole-in-one. The Spanish golfer is teeing it up this week on the DP World Tour after the conclusion of the regular LIV Golf season last month. He had a tough start in the opening round of the 72-hole event on Thursday, but improved in the second round.On Friday, on the fifth hole, he hit the golf shot, and the ball went straight to the hole but stopped a few inches away. DP World Tour shared a video of the former Masters winner's reaction to his shot on Instagram.He was disappointed with it and nodded his head in disbelief. Sharing the video, DP World Tour wrote:&quot;One of the best worst golf shots of the season 🎯 #BMWPGA | #RolexSeries&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Rahm, however, ended up making a birdie on the hole. He started the second round by making pars on the first four holes and then a birdie on the fifth. On the final nine, he made three birdies and a bogey for a round of 3-under.He carded four bogeys and five birdies in the opening round. With a total score of 4-under, Jon Rahm settled in a tie for 35th place after two rounds. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, Sept. 14.Jon Rahm opens up about Ryder Cup preparation.The 2025 BMW PGA Championship features 11 of the European Ryder Cup team members. It serves as a practice event for the players before playing against the USA team in New York later this month.Jon Rahm, who became the captain’s pick for the biennial tournament, opened up about playing at the BMW PGA Championship and his training for the Ryder Cup in a pre-tournament press conference of the DP World Tour event, held on Tuesday, Sept. 9. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Luckily the team is similar. Same face, different name, with the Højgaards, I guess. And Rasmus was part of the Ryder Cup, as well, last time, was he was there with Nicolai and Thomas. I think we are already a step ahead in that sense than we were in Rome.&quot;But I'm sure we're going to do some of it, the same little routines that we did in Rome that got the team really close together. We are all going to be fairly tired Monday morning but I think it's going to be a lot of fun to spend those two days together and get an idea of what the week is going to be like,&quot; he added.Jon Rahm is looking forward to his fourth appearance at the Ryder Cup. The Europe team won the biennial tournament in its last edition, held in 2023 in Rome.Rahm will be joining Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, and Matt Fitzpatrick in the team.