WATCH: Jon Rahm experiences "incredible moment" by opening a golf garden in a Madrid hospital

No follower of world golf will be surprised to see Jon Rahm involved in a philanthropic program. Charity work has been something that has marked the Spaniard's career, and a touching gesture happened this week.

On Wednesday, Jon Rahm inaugurated a golf garden in the recreation area of the Niño Jesus Hospital in Madrid, Spain. It was an event that the player himself described as an "incredible moment."

A video posted on social media shows Jon Rahm participating in the official activities of the inauguration. He was also seen playing golf and signing autographs for some of the children being treated at the hospital.

This was part of what Jon Rahm had to say for the DP World Tour News Service:

“It was an incredible moment... It was an honour to be there and be a part of the opening... It is not only a children’s hospital, a lot of it is going to be allocated for children suffering from cancer... Out of 60 kids on that wing, only 10 could make it outside because they were in good enough health. They are always the happiest kids I know. It puts our problems very much in perspective and it was truly special to be a part of it.”

The golf garden of the Niño Jesus Hospital includes four holes of different designs and dimensions. They have artificial grass and are located in the outdoor recreation area of the hospital, an area of 800 square meters for the young patients to go out and play.

The project was the brainchild of Ramon Barrenechea, a former president of the Biscayan Golf Federation who died in 2022 at the age of 58. It was co-funded by Jon Rahm and Irish businessman JP McManus.

Jon Rahm's philanthropic work

The Spaniard has been involved in numerous philanthropic efforts throughout his career, either lending his name or donating his time, effort, and resources to specific projects.

One of these is the Jon Rahm Golf4Kids Foundation, which aims to raise funds for projects that help children through golf. It works with other institutions, including the Aladina Foundation, which also participated in the creation of the golf garden at the Niño Jesus Hospital.

In addition, Rahm has worked with the Kisner Foundation, which is dedicated to raising funds to help children in need of physical and mental health assistance. To that end, the 2023 Masters champion has donated several items to be auctioned off.

Rahm is also one of the most active and committed members of the Seve Ballesteros Foundation. The Foundation's mission is to promote the values of golf to young people while raising funds for medical research related to brain cancer.