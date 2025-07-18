Watch: Jon Rahm kicks his golf club twice in anger during Round 2 of The Open Championship

Jon Rahm let his frustration show during the second round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Friday, July 18. The LIV Golf star was caught on camera kicking his club twice after a poor shot.Rahm finished his second round on Friday with a 1-over 72. He started strong with a par on the first hole and a birdie on the second. After making steady pars over the next four holes, he added another birdie on the 7th. However, bogeys on the par-4 8th and 9th saw him turn in an even-par 36 on the front nine.The back nine brought more struggles. Rahm dropped shots with bogeys on the 16th and 18th but managed a birdie on the 17th. He closed out the round with another 36, finishing at 1-over for the day and T34 on the leaderboard.NUCLR Golf shared the video on X with the caption:&quot;LIV Golf star Jon Rahm with the double club kick! He is NOT happy.&quot;Watch the video clip of his double club kick here:This is the second straight round where Jon Rahm’s emotions have boiled over. On Thursday, during his opening round of 1-under 70, a spectator whistled during his backswing on the 10th hole, which led to consecutive bogeys.&quot;Really? Whistling? Right, great time, Right on my backswing. Very smart, whoever it was,&quot; Rahm snapped at the crowd.Speaking about the incident later, the two-time major winner said (via ESPN):&quot;If I were to paint a picture, you have the hardest tee shot on the course, raining, into the wind off the left, it's enough. I know they're not doing it on purpose. It just seemed like somebody trying to get a hold of someone for whatever it is. It was bad timing. I think I just used the moment to let out any tension I had in me.&quot;Jon Rahm is chasing his third career major this week, having already won the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters. He finished second at The Open Championship two years ago, finishing 7-under par.How is Jon Rahm performing this season so far?Jon Rahm has played 10 events on the LIV Golf circuit this season and currently sits second in the individual standings.Here’s a look at his results so far:Riyadh – T2, -15Adelaide – 6, -7Hong Kong – T6, -11Singapore – T5, -9Miami – T9, +1Mexico City – 4, -12Korea – T7, -8Virginia – T8, -10Dallas – T11, -3Andalucía – 2, -7Rahm has also been consistent in the majors this year. He finished T14 (-3) at the Masters, T8 (-4) at the PGA Championship, and T7 (+4) at the U.S. Open.