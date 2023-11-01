Watch: Jon Rahm makes a solid MLB debut as he throws the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series wearing the green jacket

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters winner and alumnus of Arizona State University, took the mound at Chase Field on Tuesday night to throw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who are hosting Games 3, 4, and 5 of their series against the Texas Rangers in downtown Phoenix, added a golfing flavor to the proceedings by inviting Rahm to join in the pre-game festivities.

This came after the Dbacks honored baseball great Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez before Game 3, evoking nostalgia and excitement among fans.

Jon Rahm, who wore his signature green jacket from his Masters victory earlier this year, came onto the pitch with remarkable poise.

Game 4 of the World Series began at 8:03 p.m. ET, with fans in attendance ecstatic after Rahm's spectacular fastball.

Fans have poured love on Jon Rahm, demonstrating their everlasting support for the golfing sensation.

Rahm's devoted fan following continues to express their affection for his tremendous talent and charming presence in the world of sports, from wild shouts on the course to poignant messages on social media.

PGA stars bring golfing flair to baseball: Jon Rahm's pitch shines at World Series

This season, PGA Tour golfers Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, and Brian Harman have all had the distinction of tossing out the first pitch. Hadwin pitched in a Toronto Blue Jays game in June, while Rose pitched in a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field in August. Harman threw out the first pitch at an Atlanta Braves game the following week.

This isn't Rahm's first time playing baseball. Earlier in the season, the 11-time TOUR winner gained firsthand experience with live pitching at the Titleist Performance Institute in California.

Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers confronted Jon Rahm in the batter's box, giving the golfer a deeper understanding of the accuracy required in the sport.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to see this one guy live throw a pitch.’ I couldn’t believe when I saw the actual plate how small it is,” Rahm said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way you hit this all the time on command.’ He threw two lasers at the same spot. He said it was 85 mph. It didn’t seem like he was trying very hard.”

Rahm will be looking for his own "laser" pitch when he takes the mound at the Fall Classic. The Diamondbacks and Rangers will play Game 4 on Tuesday, October 31, at 8:03 p.m. ET.