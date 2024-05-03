Watch: Jon Rahm misses an ace by inches at LIV Golf Singapore

During the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event, Jon Rahm came incredibly close to making an ace but unfortunately missed the shot, resulting in his tee ball landing just inches away from the hole.

The former Masters winner teed off at the ongoing LIV Golf event, which commenced with its inaugural round on Friday, May 3, at 9:15 a.m. local time.

At the time of writing, Jon Rahm had completed his first round of 18 holes and was tied for 21st place on the leaderboard. Had he managed to make an ace, it would have boosted his ranking on the leaderboard.

LIV Golf uploaded a video of Jon Rahm's shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption:

"Are you serious… it doesn’t get any closer to an ace for @JonRahmOfficial."

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm began the game on the third hole with a par before impressively scoring two birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. However, he encountered difficulties and shot a bogey on the seventh hole.

Jon Rahm finished with a score of under 2, placing him in a tie for 21st position, a ranking subject to change as the tournament progresses. Most players completed their games at the LIV Golf Singapore event, and at the time of writing, Sebastian Munoz led with a score of -6.

Trailing by one stroke are Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer, and Kevin Na.

Jon Rahm's odds to win LIV Golf Singapore 2024

Jon Rahm is among the top favorites to win the event this week, with odds of +640, according to Oddsshark.com. He has performed consistently well on the Saudi Circuit since joining earlier this year.

Rahm made his debut at the Mayakoba event, securing third place on the leaderboard. He then participated in the LIV Golf Las Vegas event, where he finished in eighth place, followed by a fifth-place finish at the Jeddah event.

Despite his strong performances so far this season, competing in six events and achieving five top-10 finishes, Rahm is still awaiting his first victory on the LIV Golf tour.

His most recent appearance was at the Adelaide event, where he finished fourth after shooting rounds of -5, -3, and -8.

Joaquin Niemann has also been in good form and can win this week's LIV Golf event, with odds of +750. Following closely behind is Bryson DeChambeau, whose odds are +1050.

The LIV Golf Singapore event does not have a cutline, meaning all players will compete throughout the event's three rounds. The finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5th.