WATCH: Jon Rahm robbed of hole-in-one in new YouTube match-up video

Jon Rahm missed a hole-in-one in a YouTube matchup by inches. He joined the host of ‘Bob Does Sports’ for an 18-hole matchup at the Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Arizona.

The LIV golfer took a long shot targeting for an ace but the ball bounced back from the hole. It landed near the hole and later rolled away from the flagstick. Bob Does Sports' X page posted the video where Rahm could be seen taking off his cap after he missed the shot.

Before this, Jon Rahm's last event was the Andalucia Masters, where he finished at T6. His total score was 17 under with 70 in the opening round. In that round, he shot five birdies throughout the day.

Following that, Rahm shot 66 and 68 in the second and third rounds. In the second round, he dropped eight birdies and in the third round, he carded four. In the last round, he shot four birdies and one eagle on hole 12.

Apart from this DP World Tour event, Jon Rahm also participated in two other European Tour tournaments, the Acciona Open de España pres. by Madrid and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 30-year-old finished second at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, and he landed at T7 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

How did Jon Rahm perform at the LIV Golf and PGA Tour?

Jon Rahm won two tournaments in LIV Golf, including LIV Golf United Kingdom with a score of 13 under 200 and LIV Golf Chicago with a score of 11 under 199. He didn't win any events on the PGA Tour. Here's a list of tournaments he played in 2024:

2024 LIV Golf Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T3, 10 under 203

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T8, 8 under 202

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T5, 11 under 199

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T8, 10 under 200

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T4, 8 under 208

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T3, 16 under 200

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10, 9 under 204

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: Withdrawn

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T3, 12 under 201

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T10, even par 213

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: Winner, 13 under 200

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T2, 19 under 191

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: Winner, 11 under 199

2024 PGA Tour tournaments

Masters Tournament: T45, 9 over 297

PGA Championship: Missed cut

The Open: T7, 1 under 283

