WATCH: Jon Rahm’s Masters 2024 dinner video released and it looks scrumptious 

The Masters Tournament Champions Dinner is one of the traditions of the event that fans follow the most. The Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday, April 9, revealed images of the dishes served to Jon Rahm and everything looks truly delicious.

The video was posted on the Masters' TikTok account and was subsequently shared by a variety of users across all social networks. The video has already gone viral, with several million views.

Watch Jon Rahm's dinner menu below:

The video shows part of the preparation of some of the dishes offered to Jon Rahm for the Masters Champions Dinner. Images can be seen of the cuts of different types of ham as well as the chicken croquettes and the chistorras with potatoes.

According to the Masters' official release, this was the menu served to Jon Rahm at the Masters Champions Dinner:

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibericos: (Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham cured pork loin)

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra (typical Basque cheese with black truffle)

Tortilla de Patatas (omelette with potatoes)

Chistorra con Patata (spicy Basque chorizo)

Lentejas Estofadas (Lentil stew)

Croqueta de Pollo (chicken croquettes)

First Course

Ensalada de Txangurro (Basque crab salad with potato)

Main Course

Chuleton a la Parrilla (Basque ribeye)

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil (Turbot with Navarra white asparagus)

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata (puff pastry cake with custard and chantilly cream)

How did the Masters 2024 dinner go?

As in every edition, all the former champions of the Masters gathered on the Tuesday prior to the event for dinner at 6:00 pm at Augusta National Golf Club. As it was an extraordinarily private meeting, there is not much information about what happened there.

However, some of the participants gave exclusive statements to Golfweek about the significance of the meeting:

"It was a great night; an emotional night," '87 champion Larry Mize said. “Ben [Crenshaw] made sure that tonight was all about Jon, Seve and Jackie Burke.”

"It couldn’t have been more congenial," added Charles Coody, the winner of the 1971 edition. "Even Tom Watson at the very end of dinner, he stood from his chair and said how happy he was to see the camaraderie within our group. It was a wonderful night."

According to the report, 33 of the 35 living champions were present at the meeting. Only Angel Cabrera and Sandy Lyle were absent. Cabrera was reportedly unable to resolve visa issues to travel from his country (Argentina) to the United States, and Lyle reportedly preferred to stay home to attend to his wife's health problems.