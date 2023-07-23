WATCH: Jon Rahm superfan imitates his actions as a mark of loyal support

The 2023 Open Championship is currently underway, and Jon Rahm has quite a hoard of fans following him around the course. Currently, amidst his fourth round, Rahm sits in second place behind leader Brian Harman.

However, with the weather conditions being rather trying on the last day, it will be key for golfers to maintain their composure.

Despite struggling in the first two rounds and barely making the cut, Jon Rahm kept his cool. During the third round, he made seven birdies to catapult himself to second place with a score of -6. Visibly calm during the third round, Rahm said (via Economic Times):

“Well, there's a lot of golf to go. Honestly, I'm just going to enjoy the afternoon with my family, and that's about it. There's nothing to be done."

During the fourth round, a fan sitting right behind where Rahm was teeing off from decided to show his support. Jon Rahm was wearing his cap backwards, and to show him support, his fan did the same, earning the praise of the commentators. Watch the video of the supporter flipping his hat below:

Jon Rahm looks to pick up his second major title of the year at Open Championship

Jon Rahm will be looking to win his second major of the year after picking up a victory earlier this year at the 2023 Masters. Now, he will look to become the first Spanish golfer to win three different Majors:

“Feel like I've done a lot of good work the past few weeks, and I've done a lot of good work this week as well, and I've done what I've needed, which is give myself an opportunity. I'm going to go eat, see my physio, and enjoy some family time before we go to bed. It's that simple.”

However, Brian Harman is currently showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. He tied the Open Championship record for the lowest-ever score after 36-holes, with a score of -10.

On the other hand, bigger names like Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Jordan Spieth are visibly struggling, and are long out of contention for winning the Open Championship.