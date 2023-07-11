Watch: Jordan Spieth ace early practice for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club

Jordan Spieth was seen toiling hard at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which commences on Thursday, July 13.
Spieth was last seen playing at the US Open, where he failed to make it to the weekend. This was his third missed cut in his last five starts. The golfer then skipped the PGA Tour's designated Travelers Championship and was absent at the Rocket Mortgage Classic too. Now he is back in action with this week's event.
The Scottish Open's official Twitter handle shared a clip on Monday where the former World No. 1 golfer was seen practicing several chip shots from the roughs. He practiced it from the rough near the bunker, then from a few more yards further in his quest to ace his short game.
Approaching from 125 yards or lower is one area where Spieth has struggled this season. The golfer is ranked 81 in approaches from 50 to 125 yards. 93rd from 100–125 yards, 64th from 75–100 yards, and 93rd from 50–75 yards.
Can Jordan Spieth win the Scottish Open? Odds explored
Jordan Spieth is returning to the PGA Tour after a month's break. He was last seen competing at the US Open. After a good one-month rest, a rejuvenated Spieth will look to regain his form this week.
Last year, Spieth finished T10 at the Renaissance Club, aggregating at 2-under par. As per the oddsmakers, he is +2400 to win this week. Scottie Scheffler, the tournament's favorite, is +750 to claim the victory this Sunday.
Here are the odds for the Scottish Open 2023:
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1500
- Xander Schauffele +1500
- Rickie Fowler +1700
- Viktor Hovland +1900
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2400
- Jordan Spieth +2400
