Watch: Jordan Spieth ace early practice for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club

Jordan Spieth was seen toiling hard at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which commences on Thursday, July 13.

Spieth was last seen playing at the US Open, where he failed to make it to the weekend. This was his third missed cut in his last five starts. The golfer then skipped the PGA Tour's designated Travelers Championship and was absent at the Rocket Mortgage Classic too. Now he is back in action with this week's event.

The Scottish Open's official Twitter handle shared a clip on Monday where the former World No. 1 golfer was seen practicing several chip shots from the roughs. He practiced it from the rough near the bunker, then from a few more yards further in his quest to ace his short game.

Approaching from 125 yards or lower is one area where Spieth has struggled this season. The golfer is ranked 81 in approaches from 50 to 125 yards. 93rd from 100–125 yards, 64th from 75–100 yards, and 93rd from 50–75 yards.

Can Jordan Spieth win the Scottish Open? Odds explored

Jordan Spieth is returning to the PGA Tour after a month's break. He was last seen competing at the US Open. After a good one-month rest, a rejuvenated Spieth will look to regain his form this week.

Last year, Spieth finished T10 at the Renaissance Club, aggregating at 2-under par. As per the oddsmakers, he is +2400 to win this week. Scottie Scheffler, the tournament's favorite, is +750 to claim the victory this Sunday.

Here are the odds for the Scottish Open 2023:

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1500

Xander Schauffele +1500

Rickie Fowler +1700

Viktor Hovland +1900

Matt Fitzpatrick +2400

Jordan Spieth +2400

Tommy Fleetwood +2400

Tyrrell Hatton +2400

Shane Lowry +3800

Min Woo Lee +3800

Max Homa +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Adam Scott +5500

Ludvig Aberg +5500

Aaron Rai +7500

Alex Smalley +7500

Sahith Theegala +8000

Lucas Herbert +8000

Brian Harman +8500

Adrian Meronk +9000

Rasmus Hojgaard +9000

Gary Woodland +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +11000

Cameron Davis +11000

Seamus Power +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Alex Noren +12000

Alexander Bjork +12000

Keith Mitchell +14000

Byeong-Hun An +14000

Thomas Detry +14000

Andrew Putnam +14000

Jordan Smith +16500

Victor Perez +17500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500

Austin Eckroat +17500

Nick Taylor +18500

Thorbjorn Olesen +18500

Yannik Paul +18500

Brandon Wu +18500

Padraig Harrington +18500

Joost Luiten +20000

Davis Riley +22500

Taylor Montgomery +22500

J.T. Poston +22500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +22500

Matthew Jordan +22500

Ewen Ferguson +22500

Patrick Rodgers +22500

Matt Wallace +22500

Billy Horschel +25000

Antoine Rozner +25000

Daniel Hillier +25000

Tom Hoge +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Kevin Yu +30000

Adrian Otaegui +30000

Thriston Lawrence +30000

Eddie Pepperell +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Garrick Higgo +30000

Romain Langasque +30000

C.T. Pan +32500

Pablo Larrazabal +32500

Jorge Campillo +32500

Maximilian Kieffer +32500

Joseph Bramlett +35000

Will Gordon +35000

Matthew Southgate +35000

Harry Hall +35000

Calum Hill +35000

Richie Ramsay +35000

Danny Willett +35000

David Law +35000

Ben Griffin +40000

Michael Kim +40000

Luke List +40000

S.H. Kim +40000

Gavin Green +40000

Dylan Wu +40000

Francesco Molinari +40000

Poll : 0 votes