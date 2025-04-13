WATCH: Jordan Spieth acts in disbelief following a mishit at the Masters 2025

Jordan Spieth had a tough time on the greens during the third round of the 2025 Masters, which was held on Saturday, April 12. The American golfer had a mishit during the round, and after the shot, he sat down on the ground and tried to hit his club on the greens in anger.
Spieth was in disbelief and seemingly frustrated with his shot. He did the action to hit the club on the ground but stopped midway and got up to continue with his game.
Check out Jordan Spieth's reaction to his mishit below:
Although Jordan Spieth had an unfortunate shot during the third round of the Masters, he still managed to put in a decent performance. He carded a round of 69 on Saturday, which helped him to jump 19 spots on the leaderboard, and he settled in a tie for 21st position.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy took the lead in the game at 12-under, followed by Bryson DeChambeau in second place.
A look into Jordan Spieth's performance at Masters 2025
Spieth started his game at the Masters 2025 on Thursday, April 10, with a birdie on the first hole. He then added a birdie on the third, followed by a bogey on the fourth. He then made a birdie on the eighth but struggled on the back nine.
Jordan Spieth made a double bogey on the tenth followed by a birdie on the 11th and then, unfortunately, three back-to-back bogeys from the 12th to 14th holes. He then added a birdie on the 15th for an overall round of 1-over 73.
In the second round of the Masters, Jordan Spieth carded two birdies on the front nine and four bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for 1-over 73. Although he had a tough start at the Major, he still made the cut after 36 holes.
The PGA Tour pro then played a bogey-free round with three birdies on Saturday for 3-under 69. He settled with a total of 1-under after three rounds. Spieth will tee off for the final round of the Masters on Sunday, April 13, in a group with Max Greyserman on the first tee hole at 12:40 pm ET.
Here are the final round tee times of the Masters 2025 (all-time in ET):
- 9:40 AM: Brian Campbell
- 9:50 AM: Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10 AM: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas
- 10:10 AM: J.J. Spaun, Brian Harman
- 10:20 AM: Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:30 AM: J.T. Poston, Danny Willett
- 10:40 AM: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
- 11 AM: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:10 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Tom Kim
- 11:20 AM: Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Riley
- 11:30 AM: Bubba Watson, Daniel Berger
- 11:40 AM: Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai
- 11:50 AM: Denny McCarthy, Michael Kim
- Noon: Harris English, Maverick McNealy
- 12:20 PM: Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:30 PM: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben An
- 12:40 PM: Max Greyserman, Jordan Spieth
- 12:50 PM: Matt McCarty, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1 PM: Tom Hoge, Davis Thompson
- 1:10 PM: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa
- 1:20 PM: Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 1:40 PM: Xander Schauffele, Nico Echavarria
- 1:50 PM: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose
- 2 PM: Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler
- 2:10 PM: Jason Day, Ludvig Aberg
- 2:20 PM: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
- 2:30 PM: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau