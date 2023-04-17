Watch: Jordan Spieth drops his iron in disbelief as he misses the playoff putt on RBC Heritage 

Jordan Spieth lost to Matt Fitzpatrick in a dramatic playoff at the 2023 RBC Heritage. It took three extra holes to decide the winner. During the initial playoff hole, Spieth missed a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that could have secured his victory. He dropped his putter in shock and grabbed his head with both hands in disbelief.

You can watch Spieth's reaction in the video below:

Spieth later said that most of the time that putt goes into the hole, but it wasn't meant to be on Sunday.

“I think if I hit the same putt 10 times, it goes in eight times. It should go left at the very end there on the grain. It just wasn’t meant to be,” Spieth said, via GolfWeek.

On the next playoff hole, both players hit lovely tee shots on the par-3 17th. Once again, Spieth had a chance to seal the victory, but he failed to send the ball in, missing it from just 10 feet inside.

Fitzpatrick didn't give Spieth another chance and holed it in the third hole of the playoff to triumph at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Fans had a few things to say about this missed opportunity for Spieth. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Tiger would never raise the putter on a miss."

Justin @JustinG61789686 @PGATOUR Tiger would never raise the putter on a miss

"And if only @XSchauffele had had another couple of holes he'd have been in a 3 way playoff w them. Great tourney!"

Tim Roesler @TimRoesler @PGATOUR And if only @XSchauffele had had another couple of holes he'd have been in a 3 way playoff w them. Great tourney!

"Jordan Spieth is the modern day Lee Jansen, win every thing early then never win again. Guaranteed."

Tempelton Norman @TempeltonKane99 @PGATOUR Jordan Spieth is the modern day Lee Jansen, win every thing early then never win again. Guaranteed.

"Sunday and #JordanSpieth …nothing better"

"All time great choker."

RBC Heritage leaderboard

1 Matt Fitzpatrick: -17

2 Jordan Spieth: -17

3 Patrick Cantlay: -16

4 Xander Schauffele: -15

T5 Hayden Buckley: -14

T5 Sahith Theegala: -14

T7 Brian Harman: -13

T7 Cam Davis: -13

T7 Emiliano Grillo: -13

T7 Sungjae Im: -13

T11 Chez Reavie: -12

T11 Mark Hubbard: -12

T11 Scottie Scheffler: -12

T11 Taylor Moore: -12

T15 Jon Rahm: -11

T15 Rickie Fowler: -11

T15 Sam Burns: -11

T15 Tommy Fleetwood: -11

T19 Carson Young: -10

T19 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -10

T19 Matt Kuchar: -10

T19 Patrick Rodgers: -10

T19 Russell Henley: -10

T19 Tyrrell Hatton: -10

T25 Denny McCarthy: -9

T25 Jimmy Walker: -9

T25 Justin Rose: -9

T25 Justin Thomas: -9

T29 Michael Thompson: -8

T29 Wyndham Clark: -8

T31 Adam Schenk: -7

T31 Adam Scott: -7

T31 Beau Hossler: -7

T31 Ben Griffin: -7

T31 Collin Morikawa: -7

T31 Corey Conners: -7

T31 Gary Woodland: -7

T31 Nate Lashley: -7

T31 Patton Kizzire: -7

T31 Tony Finau: -7

T41 Adam Svensson: -6

T41 Ben Martin: -6

T41 Chris Kirk: -6

T41 James Hahn: -6

T41 Kyoung: -Hoon Lee: -6

T41 Lee Hodges: -6

T41 Nick Taylor: -6

T48 Aaron Rai: -5

T48 Garrick Higgo: -5

T48 Keegan Bradley: -5

Jordan Spieth's season so far

Jordan Spieth congratulates Matt Fitzpatrick for his RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is yet to secure a win this season. Despite being consistent, he has been unable to cross the finish line. His last win came in 2022 at RBC Heritage.

In 12 appearances this season, he has made seven top-25 finishes, including five top-10 finishes. Fans will be hoping to see their favorite player grabbing a trophy soon.

