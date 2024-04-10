WATCH: Jordan Spieth's son Sammy tees up and impresses fans at Augusta Nationals ahead of the Masters

The par-3 contest stands as one of the most cherished traditions in the days leading up to the Masters. On Wednesday, April 10, the contest for the 2024 edition took place, and as is often the case, it was the family members who stole the spotlight.

Among the highlights was Jordan Spieth's 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Sammy, who took on the tee shot for his father on hole 2. A video capturing Sammy's adorable swing with his driver quickly went viral online.

The footage captures Jordan Spieth assisting his son in placing the ball on the tee, offering him guidance on where to aim his shot. Sammy Spieth, in the same frame, is seen taking a swing and successfully hitting the ball on his first attempt.

A crowd gathered at the par-3 Augusta National course: the iconic setting for the Masters and Sammy Spieth's impressive shot drew widespread applause from spectators, who were particularly impressed given his young age.

How does the Masters Tournament par-3 contest work?

The par-3 contest is one of the traditions of the Masters week. It has been played since 1960, on the par-3 course built at Augusta National Golf Club in 1958. The course has 9 holes (par 27) and a length of 1,060 yards.

The event is unofficial. Players usually play accompanied by their family members, who serve as caddies. Family members often take part in the action, occasionally substituting for the players themselves, as exemplified by Sammy Spieth stepping in for his father, Jordan,

Sam Snead won the inaugural edition, and since then 55 other players have taken the title (three ties have been declared). Padraig Harrington stands alone as the only golfer to have won the Par-3 Contest three times. Others, including Snead himself, Isao Aoki, Jay Haas, Sandy Lyle, David Toms, and Tom Watson, have each claimed two titles.

No player has ever managed to win both the Masters tournament and the Par-3 Contest in the same year. The closest instances were seen with Raymond Floyd, who finished second in 1990, losing in the playoff, and Chip Beck, who finished second in 1993.

However, precisely 12 players have won both the Par-3 Contest and the Masters at some point in their careers. They are Sam Snead, Art Wall Jr., Arnold Palmer, Gay Brewer, Tom Watson, Tommy Aaron, Ben Crenshaw, Raymond Floyd, Vijay Singh, Sandy Lyle, Mark O'Meara, and Mike Weir.