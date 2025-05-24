Watch: Jordan Spieth shares heartwarming moment on the course with brain tumor patient at Charles Schwab Challenge

American golfer Jordan Spieth spent time with a brain tumor patient, Zeke Newberry, during the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This week on the PGA Tour, the players teed it up in Texas on Thursday, May 22.

Ad

On May 24, the PGA Tour dropped a video of Spieth having a good time with Newberry. They had a conversation about golf, and Spieth spoke to Newberry about his operations, his feelings about attending high-school, etc. Sharing the video, the PGA Tour wrote:

"A day at Colonial with Spieth and Zeke Children's Flight of Hope brain tumor patient Zeke Newberry went inside the ropes with @JordanSpieth for a VIP experience ahead of the @CSChallengeFW"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordan Spieth started with an opening round of 69 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, in the second round on Friday, he had a tough time on the greens.

He made a bogey on the front nine and two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 1-over 71. Fortunately though, he was able to make the cut after 36 holes.

Exploring the leaderboard of Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 featuring Jordan Spieth

After two rounds of the tournament, Ben Griffin took the lead in the game in a tie with Matti Schmid at 11-under. Rickie Fowler is also playing this week, and he settled in T7 position while Scottie Scheffler tied for 49th.

Ad

Jordan Spieth slipped down 27 spots on the leaderboard after two rounds, tying for 62nd place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after Friday's round:

T1 Ben Griffin: -11

T1 Matti Schmid: -11

3 John Pak: -9

4 Chris Gotterup: -8

T5 Ryo Hisatsune: -7

T5 Akshay Bhatia: -7

T7 Doug Ghim: -6

T7 Brice Garnett: -6

T7 Rickie Fowler: -6

T7 J.J. Spaun: -6

T7 Emiliano Grillo: -6

T7 Tommy Fleetwood: -6

T13 Bud Cauley: -5

T13 Harry Hall: -5

T13 J.T. Poston: -5

T13 Nick Hardy: -5

T13 Jackson Suber: -5

T18 Carson Young: -4

T18 Mark Hubbard: -4

T18 Andrew Putnam: -4

T18 Karl Vilips: -4

T18 Kurt Kitayama: -4

T18 Pierceson Coody: -4

T18 Quade Cummins: -4

T18 Aldrich Potgieter: -4

T18 Andrew Novak: -4

T18 Matt Wallace: -4

T28 Victor Perez: -3

T28 Si Woo Kim: -3

T28 Adam Svensson: -3

T28 Matt Kuchar: -3

T28 Max McGreevy: -3

T28 Max Greyserman: -3

T28 Beau Hossler: -3

T35 Harris English: -2

T35 Tom Kim: -2

T35 Peter Malnati: -2

T35 Kris Ventura: -2

T35 Steven Fisk: -2

T35 Patrick Rodgers: -2

T35 Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T35 Robert MacIntyre: -2

T35 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

T35 Webb Simpson: -2

T35 Vince Whaley: -2

T35 Henrik Norlander: -2

T35 Ricky Castillo: -2

T35 Jeremy Paul: -2

T49 Thorbjørn Olesen: -1

T49 Ryan Gerard: -1

T49 Ben Silverman: -1

T49 Lee Hodges: -1

T49 Scottie Scheffler: -1

T49 Gary Woodland: -1

T49 Sam Ryder: -1

T49 Jesper Svensson: -1

T49 Eric Cole: -1

T49 Erik van Rooyen: -1

T49 Camilo Villegas: -1

T49 Kevin Roy: -1

T49 Frankie Capan III: -1

T62 Michael Kim: E

T62 Austin Eckroat: E

T62 Nico Echavarria: E

T62 Keith Mitchell: E

T62 Taylor Moore: E

T62 Seamus Power: E

T62 Dylan Wu: E

T62 Rico Hoey: E

T62 Hayden Springer: E

T62 Will Chandler: E

T62 Sam Stevens: E

T62 Mac Meissner: E

T62 Brian Harman: E

T62 Luke List: E

T62 Jordan Spieth: E

T62 Lucas Glover: E

T62 Harry Higgs: E

T62 Isaiah Salinda: E

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More