WATCH: Just days after hosting Ryder Cup 2023, Marco Simone’s hospitality pavilion blazes in heavy fire 

Just a few days after hosting the 2023 Ryder Cup, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Italy has gone up in flames. A video circulating on social media showed the three-storeyed hospitality structure of Marco Simone on fire, visible from miles away.

According to Yahoo Sports, local news reported that there were five firefighter teams at the scene and that nobody was harmed or injured in the fire. A statement from the Ryder Cup said:

“A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club earlier this afternoon."

With hundreds of fans being present at the club a few days ago, news of the fire has come as a big shock. The statement from the Ryder Cup further read:

"Local fire crews were called to the scene at 5:07 p.m. local time and quickly brought the blaze under control. Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any over structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

European team sweep historic victory at 2023 Ryder Cup held at Marco Simone

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was first built in 1989 and has undergone renovations recently. Having hosted the Italian Open in the past, it became an ideal location for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The European team won the biennial tournament in dramatic fashion, starting out strong and sweeping the day 1 morning matches 4-0. With the US team crumbling and left to play catch up, the home team was at an all-time high.

From rookies like Ludvig Aberg to veterans like Rory McIlroy, everyone contributed to the team points in some way or the other. European captain Luke Donald carried out his job perfectly, with good pairings and confident team dynamics.

Speaking via Golf Monthly, he said:

"As a team, we knew getting off to a fast start was important. I guess the guys who were ready, they were ready on the first tee. I'm just so happy for these 12 guys, they gave everything this week. They were a pleasure to be around. They made my life very easy and they played like superstars."

The success of the European team this year has also given rise to the possibility of Luke Donald carrying on as the team captain for the next edition.