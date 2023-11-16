Watch: Justin Thomas brings out Steph Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration after winning Netflix Cup

Justin Thomas and Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz defeated Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Tony Finau (who replaced injured Collin Morikawa) in the inaugural edition of the Netflix Cup on November 14.

After hitting the final winning walk-off shot, Thomas pulled out NBA superstar Stephen Curry's famous "night night" celebration at the Wynn Golf Club in Nevada City.

PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in the caption:

"A nod to @StephenCurry30, @JustinThomas34hit the "night night" celebration with his walk-off shot to win The @Netflix Cup."

The inaugural editions of the Netflix Cup featured stars from both the hit sports series, F1: Drive To Survive and Full Swing. It was held at the Wynn Golf Club in Nevada City and had four teams battling it out.

Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas bettered Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler in the first match, while Pierre Gasly and Tony Finau defeated Alex Albon and Max Homa to face each other in the final match.

Sainz and Thomas faced Gasly and Finau in a fierce playoff hole match and eventually, it was the team of Ferrari driver and the two-time Major champion who lifted the Netflix Cup in its inaugural edition.

However, Carlos Sainz had a tough time handling the newest Netflix Cup. In the after-match celebrations, the Ferrari driver was holding the Cup in his hand, but, unfortunately, he dropped it on the floor - breaking it into two halves.

What did Justin Thomas say about his experience at the first-ever Netflix Cup?

The inaugural edition of the Netflix Cup was a spectator's delight. The tournament was hosted just a few days ahead of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. It saw not just its two sports-based series players and themes, but also its famous hit show "Squid Game" theme as well.

Speaking on participating in the first-ever edition of the OTT platform's match, the two-time Major champion Justin Thomas said that the F1 drivers could be a lot better at playing golf than golfers would be at driving.

"We go through experiences every week with pro-ams and people that play golf for fun and recreationally that think they maybe expect to be better than they are or should be. But like these guys, they don’t play golf, just like we would be atrocious at what they do. They’re going to be a lot better at golf than we would be at driving," Justin Thomas was quoted by the PGA Tour as saying.

Even Max Homa was at the Wynn Golf Club in Nevada City, playing alongside William Racing's Alex Albon. He also shared his thoughts on playing in the Netflix Cup.

"Something like this is unique, it sounded amazing and everyone involved is awesome, so I was intrigued to have the opportunity to do it," Homa said.

Homa shared that he was not into F1 racing. But, after the digital streaming platform released the 'Drive to Survive' show, he gradually became interested in sport.