Watch: Justin Thomas chugs beer on celebrity cam at the New York Rangers game

On Tuesday, March 26, Justin Thomas was spotted at the New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at Madison Square Garden, where he displayed his impressive chugging skills.

Thomas was last seen competing at the Valspar Championship, where he finished T64. Since he is not participating in the Texas Children's Houston Open, he used his off time to promote the new season of Netflix's Full Swing.

After appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and attending the New York Knicks game the previous day, Thomas visited Madison Square Garden to attend the NHL game. During the match, commentators announced his name and displayed his PGA Championship win on the big screen.

Following this, the camera pointed towards the 15-time PGA Tour winner as he held a beer in his hand. As he chugged the beer, the whole arena erupted into cheers and applause, filling the venue with noise.

Thomas' presence was lucky for the New York Rangers as they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 in thrilling match to secure their berth in the playoffs.

What's next for Justin Thomas? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club

The two-time PGA Championship winner has skipped this week's Texas Children's Houston Open, and it is not yet clear if he will compete at the Valero Texas Open next week. For the uninitiated, this will be the last event ahead of the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season.

Justin Thomas had missed the cut at the Augusta National last year and he went on to miss the weekend of two of the other three majors in 2023. He has two top tens at the event in his career, with T4 being his best result.

Thomas last played at the Valspar Championship, where he finished T64 after having a great first two rounds. He was one stroke behind the lead after 36 holes but slipped 15 strokes back after shooting 79 and 71 on the weekend.

So far, the 30-year-old golfer has made five cuts out of the seven starts in the 2024 season. He has made two top tens, and both of them were his first two appearances of this year. Since then, he has made two T12s and one T64, and missed two cuts. His last win came nearly two years ago at the PGA Championship.

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' results in the 2024 season so far:

The American Express: T3

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6

WM Phoenix Open: T12

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T12

The Players Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T64