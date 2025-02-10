Justin Thomas delivered a magical moment at the WM Phoenix Open, sinking a 102-yard eagle to finish his round at the 18th hole in style. The two-time PGA Championship winner thrilled the crowd at TPC Scottsdale with a dramatic shot that will be remembered for a long time.

With a smooth swing, he sent his wedge shot soaring through the air. The ball took one bounce, spun backwards, and rolled straight into the hole. The gallery erupted as Thomas raised his arms in celebration. He exchanged high-fives with his caddie, beaming with excitement.

PGA Tour shared the moment of brilliance on their social media with the caption:

"Walk-off eagle for @JustinThomas34! JT hoops it from 102 yards"

The walk-off eagle capped off a strong round for the American golfer, who has been searching for his best form this season.

Thomas Detry claims first PGA Tour title dominantly at WM Phoenix Open

Belgium’s Thomas Detry gave an impressive performance to win his first PGA Tour title at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing with a 6-under-par 65 in the final round. His total of 24-under 260 at TPC Scottsdale secured a seven-shot victory, making him the first ever Belgian golfer to win on the PGA Tour.

Detry built momentum with a flawless back nine, highlighted by four consecutive birdies and a near-perfect approach at the famous par-3 16th, where he stuck his shot just a foot from the hole. A 10-foot birdie putt at the 18th sealed his breakthrough win in emphatic style.

This is what he had to say in his post-competition press conference as shared by Fanatics View Golf on YouTube:

(3:59 - 4:36)

“I feel like the atmosphere at Bethpage would be pretty similar to this, especially for me as a European. Lots of people shouting at me...But I’m not really getting ahead of myself. I’m not getting over-excited. It’s still a very long way away. There’s still lots of golf to be played.” - Detry said

Michael Kim and Daniel Berger both shot 67 to finish tied for second at 17 under, while Jordan Spieth and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout shared fourth place at 16 under. Spieth, who had started the final round in second, struggled to generate birdie chances and endured a frustrating stretch of nine consecutive pars before making a late move with a birdie at 17.

Justin Thomas produced one of the day’s most exciting finishes, holing out for an eagle from the fairway on the final hole to cap off a 65. He finished at 15 under, tied for sixth with Will Chandler (66) and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (67).

Justin Thomas had played steady golf all week, with rounds of 68, 67, 69, and 65, but couldn’t keep up with Detry’s brilliance. His iron play was sharp, and he showed composure under pressure, but a few missed opportunities earlier in the tournament kept him from challenging for the win.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a rollercoaster round, briefly surging into the top five before falling apart late. He played his last seven holes in 5 over, including a costly double-bogey at the par-4 18th, finishing tied for 25th at 9 under after a 72.

Detry’s victory not only etched his name into PGA Tour history but also marked a significant moment for Belgian golf, as he became the nation’s first-ever winner on tour.

