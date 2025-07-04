WATCH: Justin Thomas ramps up prep ahead of the Open Championship 2025 test

After dismal performances in the majors so far, Justin Thomas has ramped up his preparation to conclude the season with a decent performance at the Open Championship 2025. He recently shared a video of his preparation for the Genesis Scottish Open as well as the next major on Instagram.

Thomas is a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour who got back to the winner's circle this year with the RBC Heritage. However, he failed to convert that form in majors, as he missed cuts in both the majors since his win.

On Thursday, July 3, Thomas shared a video of his preparation for the July events.

"Prep work ⌛📈 @Genesis Scottish Open, @theopen," he wrote.

Thomas' last win before April had come at the PGA Championship 2022, and his last two seasons went underwhelming. However, this year he brought his A-game back as he registered seven top tens in fifteen starts. He converted three of them into runner-up finishes and one into a win, ending his nearly three-year-long winning drought.

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' results this season:

The Sentry - T26

The American Express - 2

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T48

WM Phoenix Open - T6

The Genesis Invitational - T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard - T36

THE PLAYERS Championship - T33

Valspar Championship - 2

Masters Tournament - T36

RBC Heritage - P1

Truist Championship - T2

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday - T31

U.S. Open - Missed Cut

Travelers Championship - T9

What's next for Justin Thomas?

Justin Thomas will next compete at the Genesis Scottish Open, which will be played from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This will be the last event ahead of the Open Championship 2025, which will be played in the third week of July at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the Open Championship, the two-time major champion has a subpar record so far. He has missed three cuts in eight starts and has posted just one top-25 finish.

Here's a look at Thomas' performance at the Open Championship so far:

2016 - T53, +7 (67-77-74-73)

2017 - CUT, +7 (67-80)

2018 - CUT, +4 (69-77)

2019 - T11, -3 (71-70-68-72)

2021 - T40, -1 (72-67-71-69)

2022 - T53, -4 (72-70-72-70)

2023 - CUT, +11 (82-71)

2024 - T31, +6 (68-78-67-77)

