WATCH: Justin Thomas ramps up prep ahead of the Open Championship 2025 test

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 04, 2025 11:27 GMT
Justin Thomas (Image via Instagram@justinthomas34)
After dismal performances in the majors so far, Justin Thomas has ramped up his preparation to conclude the season with a decent performance at the Open Championship 2025. He recently shared a video of his preparation for the Genesis Scottish Open as well as the next major on Instagram.

Thomas is a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour who got back to the winner's circle this year with the RBC Heritage. However, he failed to convert that form in majors, as he missed cuts in both the majors since his win.

On Thursday, July 3, Thomas shared a video of his preparation for the July events.

"Prep work ⌛📈 @Genesis Scottish Open, @theopen," he wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Thomas' last win before April had come at the PGA Championship 2022, and his last two seasons went underwhelming. However, this year he brought his A-game back as he registered seven top tens in fifteen starts. He converted three of them into runner-up finishes and one into a win, ending his nearly three-year-long winning drought.

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' results this season:

  • The Sentry - T26
  • The American Express - 2
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T48
  • WM Phoenix Open - T6
  • The Genesis Invitational - T9
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard - T36
  • THE PLAYERS Championship - T33
  • Valspar Championship - 2
  • Masters Tournament - T36
  • RBC Heritage - P1
  • Truist Championship - T2
  • PGA Championship - Missed Cut
  • The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday - T31
  • U.S. Open - Missed Cut
  • Travelers Championship - T9
What's next for Justin Thomas?

Justin Thomas will next compete at the Genesis Scottish Open, which will be played from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This will be the last event ahead of the Open Championship 2025, which will be played in the third week of July at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the Open Championship, the two-time major champion has a subpar record so far. He has missed three cuts in eight starts and has posted just one top-25 finish.

Here's a look at Thomas' performance at the Open Championship so far:

  • 2016 - T53, +7 (67-77-74-73)
  • 2017 - CUT, +7 (67-80)
  • 2018 - CUT, +4 (69-77)
  • 2019 - T11, -3 (71-70-68-72)
  • 2021 - T40, -1 (72-67-71-69)
  • 2022 - T53, -4 (72-70-72-70)
  • 2023 - CUT, +11 (82-71)
  • 2024 - T31, +6 (68-78-67-77)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
