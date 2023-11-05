WATCH : Justin Thomas reflects on his ‘unusual’ experience in the Savannah

Justin Thomas and Max Homa are all set to tee it off at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa. Ahead of the tournament, both golfers and their wives decided to take some time off to enjoy themselves.

Justin Thomas, Jillian Thomas, Max Homa and Lacey Homa decided to enjoy a safari before the event. Max Homa took to social media to post about the safari, and some interesting things Justin Thomas picked up on during it.

Max Homa posted a video of Thomas pointing towards an imprint of an animal's paw, and he was heard saying:

"This appears to be some kind of dog. I've been here a couple of days and I don't really know the names of the dogs or if it even a dog," said Thomas, chuckling.

Expand Tweet

He then pointed to a pile of excrement and said:

"But what I do know is that this is a really really big poop."

Thomas clinched his fist to give a size comparison. He then pointed at Lacey Homa taking photos. Lastly, Thomas pointed out at a shoe print, ending his rather hilarious safari video.

Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood headline 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

The 66 player field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge will boast a prize purse of $6 million. The penultimate tournament of the DP World Tour will also see a higher number of points awarded to players for the Race to Dubai. Alongside Homa and Justin Thomas, the likes of Nicolaii Hojgaard, Adrian Meronk and Robert MacIntyre will also be a part of the star-studded field this year.

Thomas Fleetwood is the defending champion for the Nedback Golf Challenge and will be aiming to win his third straight title in South Africa next week. Ahead of the tournament he said (via TalkSport):

“I’ve got some great memories from the Nedbank Golf Challenge and I’m really excited to get back to Sun City. Last year’s event was such a rollercoaster with the weather, and I wasn’t feeling great at the start of the week, so to be able to come out on top on Sunday was amazing. It is always special to defend any title but returning to Sun City as defending champion is a true honour."

If Fleetwood were to win the event once again, he would become the first golfer in the history of the tournament to win it three times.