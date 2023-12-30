WATCH: Justin Thomas shares simple tips for perfecting your draw in Golf 

Justin Thomas is a former World Number One ranked golfer, who has been playing on the PGA Tour for almost a decade. He has 15 wins on the Tour and has one of the best swings among all professional golfers.

Thomas is widely known for his technical ability and the flair he possesses on the golf course, and many fans want to find out the secret to his ability and skill.

Interestingly, his recent collaboration with Golf.com is just that. The 30-year-old collaborated with Dylan Dethier and shared his trade secrets on the Panthers National, the course he helped design.

On the most recent episode of 'Warming Up with Justin Thomas', the 2-time PGA Championship winner shared simple tips to perfect the draw in golf. He believes in not changing his draw too much and is always keen on his father's advice.

"The 30-year-old then talks about the positioning of the legs and distance while making the draw."My dad is big on not wanting to change too much if I'm hitting a normal shot and this is my setup, if I just make the same swing, but I just move back on my stance. It should naturally start a little right and then hold."

He added, via Golf.com:

"Then you could do the alternative. I could have my normal setup and then move the ball up, this obviously can go way higher, but it's going to start quite a bit further left."

Watch the video below:

Justin Thomas has a message for everyone following a disappointing season

Justin Thomas is a prominent golfer on the PGA Tour and has won several championships throughout his tenure. However, he wasn't at his best this season, and even failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup postseason. This can result in him losing sponsors for signature events.

Thomas believes Golf is a funky game and anything can happen. The former World Number One ranked golfer and past FedEx Cup Champion is now struggling to make his place in many of the signature events next year.

“Golf is a funky game.”

Thomas added via NBC Sports:

“Doesn’t matter how good of a player, any accomplishments you’ve had. You can have an off year and miss the playoffs just like I did. Everybody has got to work hard and you have to earn it.”

According to the OWGR, Justin Thomas is currently ranked 26th and is quickly making his way to the top. The 15-time PGA Tour winner will expect a scintillating comeback next season.