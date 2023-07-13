Watch: Kelsey Koch gets proposed by her caddie while playing at 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open, says yes

Although Kelsey Koch didn't have a remarkable outing at the US Adaptive Open, the final round became memorable for her as she got proposed to by her caddie and boyfriend.

On Wednesday, July 12, Koch carded 10-over in the final round at Pinehurst No. 6. Following her final putt on the ninth green, her boyfriend and caddie, Josh White, sat down on one knee, took the ring out of his pocket, and proposed to the golfer.

Koch, who had no idea of White's plan, was happily surprised, and while saying yes to the proposal, she planted a kiss on him.

Following her round, Koch was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"I did not have any idea but I hoped and prayed. I hoped and prayed because life is so much more than golf and what better of an opportunity, This experience as a whole has been so humbling to be here.

"Like I always say, it’s not what you do on the course it’s what you do off the course, right? To be here and to have this, we’re so blessed to start this way."

USGA @USGA 🥹 Kelsey Koch may not have left @PinehurstResort with a trophy, but she did leave with a ring! Kelsey Koch may not have left @PinehurstResort with a trophy, but she did leave with a ring! 💍 🥹 https://t.co/1bCVLlDIJn

How did Kelsey Koch perform at the US Adaptive Open 2023?

Born without a left tibia bone, Kelsey Koch made her debut in the US Adaptive Open this year. She aggregated 91-over after four rounds, finishing 20th out of 21 players in the field.

Ryanne Jackson of the US finished first after concluding the tournament at 9-over. Following her win, Jackson stated that she was happy to be listed in the USGA Hall of Fame in the company of big names.

She said, as per ASAP Sports:

"Seems a little weird thinking about it, but it's going to be awesome, like seeing my name up there with some of the greatest of the golf game."

Kim Moore, who carded 4-over in the final round, finished runner-up at 14-over. Bailey Bish finished third at 30-over, while Amanda Cunha and Natasha Stasiuk were tied for fourth at 33-over.

Leaderboard for the US Adaptive Open 2023

Here's the final leaderboard for the women's US Adaptive Open 2023:

1. Ryanne Jackson: +9

2. Kim Moore: +14

3. Bailey Bish: +30

T4 Amanda Cunha: +33

T4 Natasha Stasiuk: +33

6. Grace Anne Braxton: 35

7. Chris Oviatt: +39

8. Abigail Davis: +42

9. Mandi Sedlak: +52

10. Fumie Katakura: +55

T11. Nancy Lee: +60

T11. Cathy Walch: +60

13. Sophia Howard: +67

14. Tess Trojan: +69

15. Kellie Valentine: +70

16. Amy Bockerstette: +71

17. Linda Port: +72

18. Mi Kyong Kim: +80

19. Ann Hayes: +81

20. Kelsey Koch: +91

21. Cindy Lawrence: +114

Kipp Popert of England won the men's portion. He aggregated at 2-under, beating Simon Lee and Conor Stone by a single stroke. Here's the leaderboard:

1. Kipp Popert: 2-under

T2. Simon Lee: -1

T2. Conor Stone: -1

4. Mike Browne: E

T5 Rasmus Lia: +4

T5 Anton Glass: +4

T7 Ken Green: +5

T7 Kurtis Barkley: +5

9 Chris Biggins: +6

10 Austin Brown: +8

11 Jesse Florkowski: +9

12 Jack Bonifant: +10

