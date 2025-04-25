WATCH: Lexi Thompson almost loses cool after making contact at Chevron Championship 2025

LPGA Tour pro Lexi Thompson almost lost her cool after a mishit at the 2025 Chevron Championship. This week, the women's first Major of the year has already started at The Club at The Woodlands.

In the opening round of the event, which was held on Thursday, April 24, Lexi Thompson had an unfortunate outing. While taking a shot, she mishit the ball and was seen frustrated.

Meg Adkins shared a video of Lexi Thompson on her X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption saying:

"Lexi wanted this one back as soon as she made contact"

Meanwhile, the opening round of the 2025 Chevron Championship was suspended because of the dangerous weather. Some players are yet to complete their game, including Lexi Thompson.

Haeran Ryu shot 65 in the opening round of the Major and took the lead in a two-way tie with Yan Liu at 7-under. Meanwhile, Hyo Joo Kim played a round of 67 and settled two strokes behind the leaders at 5-under in a solo third finish.

A look into Lexi Thompson’s performance at the 2025 Chevron Championship

Thompson started her game on the 10th hole at the 2025 Chevron Championship. She made a bogey on the first hole of the day and then made two back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th.

But after the tough start, Thompson quickly bounced back and added two birdies on the 15th and then on the 16th. On the back nine, she made a birdie and a bogey. She is yet to play one hole to complete the opening round of the Major. She settled with a 1-over score in the event after playing 17 holes.

Notably, it was her third outing of the season. Lexi Thompson previously played at the Founders Cup, where she carded the four rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70 to settle for the T13 position. She then competed at the Ford Championship and played the four rounds of 74, 66, 68, and 69 to settle for T38 place.

However, after two decent outings, she struggled at the JM Eagle LA Championship as she missed the cut after playing the rounds of 72 and 70. Following her outing at the JM Eagle LA Championship, Thompson shared a post on her Instagram handle recapping her outing. She shared two pictures along with the caption:

"2nd pic sums it up…can’t say it’s a great feeling working hard to not see results, but won’t stop me for the times I do play this year. Thanks so much to the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week at the @jmeaglelachamp !"

Meanwhile, this week's Chevron Championship is a four-day event, and it is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, April 27. Thompson has previously won the Major in 2014.

