Watch: Lexi Thompson breaks down during presser after missing the cut at the U.S Women’s Open

Lexi Thompson's final outing at the US Women's Open didn't go as planned as she faced an early exit on Friday, May 31. Following her round, she struggled to keep her emotions in check during the final post-round interview at the event.

Thompson carded a 5-over 75 on Friday and aggregated 13-over after 36 holes. Although the second round was better than her opening day at the Lancaster Country Club, it wasn't good enough to secure her a cut.

Lexi Thompson looked emotional during the post-round interview, considering it was the end of her eighteen-year journey at the US Women's Open. She was just 12 years old when she debuted in the season's second major in 2007. During the interview, she said she would advise her 12-year-old self to be grateful for everything in life and enjoy every experience.

The 29-year-old broke down while talking about the role of her family.

"It's meant the world to me," she said. "I'm so blessed and grateful for the family I have. I'm just very blessed for the family I have and for -- going into the weekend, it was going to be a big week. Just to have my family and friends and the amount of fans that were out there this week, that's what we want. That's what we want for the game of golf to grow."

"Each and every tournament I hope it continues to do so, whether I'm teeing it up or not. That's what the LPGA needs. That's what women's golf needs and just women's sports," Thompson added.

Although Lexi Thompson's career at the US Women's Open might have ended on Friday, she will play the 2024 season completely. In her final season, she has missed five cuts in seven starts so far. The T3 finish at the Ford Championship was her best result.

How many titles did Lexi Thompson win in her professional career?

Lexi Thompson won fifteen professional titles in her 14-year-long career. She won 11 titles on the LPGA Tour, including one Major. She won her first LPGA Tour title in 2011 at the Navistar LPGA Classic after beating Tiffany Joh by five strokes. Her final win on the Tour came at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic after a one-stroke win over Lee Jeong-Eun.

Thompson's lone Major championship win came after a three-shot victory over Michelle Wie at the 2014 Chevron Championship. She also had runner-up finishes at the Evian Championship, the Women's PGA Championship, and the US Women's Open. At the Women's Open, her best finish was a T8 in 2016.

Last year, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner competed at the Shriners Children's Open, to become only the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour.