WATCH: Lexi Thompson shares a “Thank you letter” on IG after announcing her retirement from golf

After a long and illustrious career in golf, Lexi Thompson is retiring. She will continue playing this year and will walk away when the current season is done.

Thompson's been in the sport for a very long time, and she offered up a letter to the sport itself on Instagram after making her announcement. Thompson's letter read:

"Golf. What can I say after all these years? You have played such an important role for the majority of my life. You welcomed me into your world at such a young age, and for that, I am forever grateful. Though our relationship has been complicated at times, you have taught me resilience, patience, and perseverance."

Lexi Thompson added that golf has shown her the highs and lows of competition as well as the thrill of winning and the education that losing brings. Thompson went on to thank the sport for all the memories, like qualifying for the U.S. Women's Open at just 12 years old.

Thompson also noted her one Major win as well as being able to tee it up with PGA Tour stars. She was one of the youngest pros in the sport, and Thompson immediately became one of its most recognizable stars.

Lexi Thompson wants time for herself

Lexi Thompson is far from retirement age. Even for professional athletes, 29 is a young age to hang up the equipment, which are the clubs in her case.

Nevertheless, she revealed via ESPN that she is ready for this change. Thompson said:

"While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time. At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule. I'm excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish."

Lexi Thompson will be out of golf in a few months

Thompson isn't walking away immediately. She'll enjoy a farewell tour of sorts as she is still going to compete through the end of the season. Thompson's final appearance is slated for November 24, so there are still a few months left in her pro career.

Thompson also revealed why she wants to move on. It all comes down to the time she can spend doing other things:

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion Leo. I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers. And of course, I look forward to a little time for myself."

It's hard to imagine Thompson, who is still so young, referencing the next generation, but she's been a professional since she was 15. She has been a prominent member of the LPGA Tour since 2012. Thompson's career has been a long one, even if she's not that old yet.