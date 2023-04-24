Watch: Lilia Vu and her caddie continue LPGA tradition by jumping into the lake after winning the Chevron Championship

Lilia Vu won the 2023 Chevron Championship, defeating Angel Yin in a playoff to claim her first major championship title.

Despite a few apprehensions earlier, Vu took the jump into the lake, continuing the tournament's tradition. Chevron has had a tradition of winners jumping into the lake. The tournament was organized this year at their new home, the Club at Carlton Woods.

Unlike Poppie's Pond at Mission Hills Country Club in the California desert, there was fear of alligators and other creatures in the new lake near the 18th green of the Club. The lake was dredged out, and alligator netting was placed for safety.

The 2x Tour winner is now a major champion Lilia takes the leap!

Not just Vu but even her caddie Cole Pensanti leaped into the lake alongside her.

Rate this caddie leap by Lilia Vu's caddie, Cole Pensanti

The winner of the 2023 Chevron Championship posted a total of 4-under 68 on Sunday to aggregate at 10-under 278 after four days at Carlton Woods near Houston.

Yin was leading initially, but her two bogeys on the last two holes meant the Chevron Championship would need an extra hole for a decider. However, she couldn't challenge Vu much in the playoff as her second shot found water. Vu made a birdie putt to win the event.

The 2023 Chevron Championship leaderboard

Angel Yin finished runner-up at the Chevron Championship

Here's the leaderboard for the LPGA Chevron Championship 2023:

1 Lilia Vu -10 (won in playoff)

2 Angel Yin -10

3 Nelly Korda -9

T4 A Lim Kim -8

T4 Atthaya Thitikul -8

T4 Albane Valenzuela -8

T4 Amy Yang -8

T4 Allisen Corpuz -8

T9 Jin Young Ko -7

T9 Megan Khang -7

11 Hyo Joo Kim -6

T12 Georgia Hall -5

T12 Carlota Ciganda -5

T14 Ariya Jutanugarn -4

T14 Celine Boutier -4

T14 Xiyu Lin -4

17 Hye-Jin Choi -3

T18 Maddie Szeryk -2

T18 Cheyenne Knight -2

T18 In Gee Chun -2

T18 Ashleigh Buhai -2

22 Amanda Doherty -1

T23 Leona Maguire E

T23 Brooke M. Henderson E

T23 Brittany Lincicome E

T23 Ally Ewing E

T23 Eun-Hee Ji E

T28 Eila Galitsky (a) +1

T28 Danielle Kang +1

T28 Jessica Korda +1

T28 Matilda Castren +1

T28 Nanna Koerstz Madsen +1

T28 Gaby Lopez +1

T28 Hinako Shibuno +1

T28 Lindsey Weaver-Wright +1

T28 Marina Alex +1

T37 Nasa Hataoka +2

T37 Jodi Ewart Shadoff +2

T37 Pajaree Anannarukarn +2

T37 Maja Stark +2

T41 Minjee Lee +3

T41 Narin An +3

T41 Patty Tavatanakit +3

T41 Ruoning Yin +3

T45 Gemma Dryburgh +4

T45 Dana Fall +4

T45 Pavarisa Yoktuan +4

T45 Amari Avery (a) +4

T49 Peiyun Chien +5

T49 Stephanie Kyriacou +5

T49 Chella Choi +5

T52 Ayaka Furue +6

T52 Sei Young Kim +6

T54 Lucy Li +7

T54 Ryann O'Toole +7

T56 Yuna Nishimura +8

T56 Hae Ran Ryu +8

T56 Andrea Lee +8

T56 Karis Davidson +8

T56 Linnea Strom +8

T61 Jing Yan +9

T61 Dewi Weber +9

T63 Brittany Altomare +10

T63 Wei-Ling Hsu +10

65 Mao Saigo +11

66 Sarah Schmelzel +12

T67 Lauren Stephenson +13

T67 Charlotte Thomas +13

