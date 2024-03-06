WATCH : LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka and PGA Tour’s Rory McIlroy spark 'Us Versus Them' narrative ahead of The Masters 2024 in the Full Swing Season 2

Rory McIlroy is one of the main stars of the first episode of the second season of Full Swing, the Netflix documentary series that premiered on Wednesday, March 6. The Northern Irishman covers a wide range of topics, including his controversy with LIV Golf and, especially, Brooks Koepka.

One particularly engaging passage in the episode touches on the issue of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka's practice round during The Masters in 2023. A commentator defined the moment as an "us versus them" situation.

At the time, this was something that drew a lot of attention from fans, because the controversy between the two was at its peak. Recalling that moment, Rory McIlroy said the following during the first episode of Full Swing season 2 (via Netflix):

"They're portrayed as 'the villains' and we're portrayed as 'the good guys', 'the guys who stayed'. There's certainly a... There's certainly something there."

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka have a great rivalry that has transcended from the courses to public statements and social media. During the period when the second season of Full Swing was filmed, they were two of the top defending stars on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, respectively.

Rory McIlroy also talked about his own performance during The Masters in 2023. The Northern Irishman arrived as one of the main favorites for the title, but he couldn't even make the cut.

This was part of what Rory McIlroy had to say about it (via The Irish Mirror):

"I felt like I was going into that Masters playing really well. I felt almost as confident as ever going into that tournament and just laid an egg. I played like dogs s**t that week."

A brief review of Rory McIlroy's career performance at The Masters

McIlroy has participated in 15 editions of The Masters Tournament. He has never won, but he has made the cut 12 times and finished in seven Top 10s.

His best result was finishing in second place in the 2022 edition, three strokes behind the champion, Scottie Scheffler. In that edition, McIlroy tied the lowest score record for a final round of the event (64).

McIlroy finished three other times in the Top 5. He was fourth in 2015 (six strokes behind Jordan Spieth), and T5 in 2018 (six strokes behind Patrick Reed) and 2020 (nine strokes behind Dustin Johnson).

The Northern Irishman has had a successful journey through the other three majors, as he has won four times. He took the title at the 2011 US Open, the 2014 The Open Championship, and the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship.

His performance in the four majors includes 63 starts, with only 11 missed cuts. He has finished 26 times in the Top 10s, not counting his four victories. In 2022, he finished in the Top 10s in all four majors, while he has eight consecutive US Open editions (2016-2023) finishing in the Top 10.