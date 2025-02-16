WATCH: LIV Golf's Carlos Ortiz denied Albatross by flag stick at LIV Golf Adelaide

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Feb 16, 2025 20:53 GMT
Carlos Ortiz denied Albatross by flag stick at LIV Golf Adelaide
Carlos Ortiz denied Albatross by flag stick at LIV Golf Adelaide (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images and @LIVGolf/X)

Carlos Ortiz was denied an Albatross by flag stick in the second round at LIV Golf Adelaide. The Mexican golfer finished as the runner-up at LIV Golf Adelaide with a score of 10-under at The Grange Golf Club.

On the 529-yard par-5 10th hole in the second round, Ortiz made an impressive tee shot of 304 yards. He was 225 yards away on the second shot. He made a precise connection but his golf ball struck the flag stick. He eventually scored a birdie on the hole.

The video of his second shot is given below:

Despite missing the albatross, Ortiz had a splendid second round in which he carded six birdies against a bogey, finishing 9-under. He went to the final round tied on the top of the leaderboard with Abraham Ancer. Talking about his performance, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, I thought it was tricky. It was just a matter of keeping it in play. I felt like we all did a great job today in this group. It's just nice playing with good guys like Sam and Joaquín, and I felt like it was just a good round."
Ortiz failed to capitalize in the final round in which he scored four birdies against three bogeys. He finished the round with a score of 1-under 71 and an aggregate of 10-under.

Even last year at LIV Golf Adelaide, Ortiz was in contention after the second round. However, he had a final round of 1-over. He eventually tied for 22nd.

Despite finishing as runner-up this year, Carlos Ortiz jumped to seventh in LIV Golf's season standings. He won a prize money of $1,875,000 from a prize purse of $20 million.

A look at Carlos Ortiz's performances in 2024

Carlos Ortiz had a decent 2024 season. He finished 13th in the season standings on LIV Golf. In 13 starts, he had one win, three top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes.

He won the 2024 LIV Golf Hoston by one stroke over Poland's Adrian Meronk. His other notable finishes include a T4 at LIV Golf Hong Kong and a T9 at LIV Golf Nashville. He also competed in the men's golf competition at 2024 Paris Olympics and tied for 26th.

Let's take a look at Carlos Ortiz's performances in the 2024 season:

2024 LIV Tournaments

  • LIV Golf Mayakoba - T43
  • LIV Golf Las Vegas - T40
  • LIV Golf Jeddah - T15
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong - T4
  • LIV Golf Miami - T14
  • LIV Golf Adelaide - T22
  • LIV Golf Singapore - T19
  • LIV Golf Houston - 1
  • LIV Golf Nashville - T9
  • LIV Golf Andalucía - T14
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom - T29
  • LIV Golf Greenbrier - T42
  • LIV Golf Chicago - T20
  • LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play - T26
2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

  • Olympic Men's Golf Competition - T26






