WATCH: LIV Golf's Carlos Ortiz denied Albatross by flag stick at LIV Golf Adelaide

Carlos Ortiz was denied an Albatross by flag stick in the second round at LIV Golf Adelaide. The Mexican golfer finished as the runner-up at LIV Golf Adelaide with a score of 10-under at The Grange Golf Club.
On the 529-yard par-5 10th hole in the second round, Ortiz made an impressive tee shot of 304 yards. He was 225 yards away on the second shot. He made a precise connection but his golf ball struck the flag stick. He eventually scored a birdie on the hole.
The video of his second shot is given below:
Despite missing the albatross, Ortiz had a splendid second round in which he carded six birdies against a bogey, finishing 9-under. He went to the final round tied on the top of the leaderboard with Abraham Ancer. Talking about his performance, he said (via ASAP Sports):
"I mean, I thought it was tricky. It was just a matter of keeping it in play. I felt like we all did a great job today in this group. It's just nice playing with good guys like Sam and Joaquín, and I felt like it was just a good round."
Ortiz failed to capitalize in the final round in which he scored four birdies against three bogeys. He finished the round with a score of 1-under 71 and an aggregate of 10-under.
Even last year at LIV Golf Adelaide, Ortiz was in contention after the second round. However, he had a final round of 1-over. He eventually tied for 22nd.
Despite finishing as runner-up this year, Carlos Ortiz jumped to seventh in LIV Golf's season standings. He won a prize money of $1,875,000 from a prize purse of $20 million.
A look at Carlos Ortiz's performances in 2024
Carlos Ortiz had a decent 2024 season. He finished 13th in the season standings on LIV Golf. In 13 starts, he had one win, three top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes.
He won the 2024 LIV Golf Hoston by one stroke over Poland's Adrian Meronk. His other notable finishes include a T4 at LIV Golf Hong Kong and a T9 at LIV Golf Nashville. He also competed in the men's golf competition at 2024 Paris Olympics and tied for 26th.
Let's take a look at Carlos Ortiz's performances in the 2024 season:
2024 LIV Tournaments
- LIV Golf Mayakoba - T43
- LIV Golf Las Vegas - T40
- LIV Golf Jeddah - T15
- LIV Golf Hong Kong - T4
- LIV Golf Miami - T14
- LIV Golf Adelaide - T22
- LIV Golf Singapore - T19
- LIV Golf Houston - 1
- LIV Golf Nashville - T9
- LIV Golf Andalucía - T14
- LIV Golf United Kingdom - T29
- LIV Golf Greenbrier - T42
- LIV Golf Chicago - T20
- LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play - T26
2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments
- Olympic Men's Golf Competition - T26