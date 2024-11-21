WATCH: LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and his brother Austin tees up with Donald Trump at Palm Beach

Dustin Johnson and his brother Austin joined Donald Trump at the Trump Palm Beach for a round of golf. The Trump Palm Beach was Trump’s first golf property. The 27-hole course in Florida, designed by Jim Fazio, opened in 1999 and cost about $40 million to build.

US President-elect Trump paid a visit to his first golf property weeks after his election victory. A fan uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture of Trump and three others, including the Johnson brothers. The post also includes a short video. In the video, Trump drives a golf ball and Dustin Johnson approaches and applauds Trump’s shot, saying:

“Oh, beauty there sir…Right down the middle.”

The post's caption read,

“#NEW: LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and his brother Austin teed it up today with President-elect Donald Trump at @TrumpPalmBeach.”

This isn't the first time Trump joined Dustin Johnson for a round of golf. He played with Johnson before the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster, which was played on a Trump-owned property. Trump and his son Eric teed up with Bryson DeChambeau and Johnson for the pro-am event in Bedminster.

Donald Trump claims he can resolve the PGA-LIV divide in "15 minutes"

Donald Trump joined the “Let’s Go” Podcast with Jim Gray and Bill Belichick and said he could resolve the PGA-LIV divide within 15 minutes. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been in talks regarding a merger since 2022 but the framework of the agreement is yet to be decided.

The first deadline for the framework agreement was December 2023, which was then pushed to April 2024. However, deadlines passed and nothing came to fruition.

Speaking during his podcast appearance earlier this month, Trump said (via SBNation),

“I do think [the deal] will come together…I could certainly help it. I would say it would take me the better part of 15 minutes to get that deal done ( via Sbnation)”

In 2022, Trump had suggested golfers join LIV Golf and take money from the Saudi-backed league. In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said,

“All of those golfers that remain ‘Loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘Thank You’ from PGA officials who are making millions of dollars a year...If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place and only say how smart the original signees were.”

Following his victory in the US presidential elections, Trump played a round of golf with PGA Tour Comissioner Jay Monahan and later attended a UFC event with Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is the financial bacbone of LIV Golf.

