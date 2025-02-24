WATCH: LPGA major champion's controversial aimpoint movement at Honda LPGA Thailand

A Lim Kim used the AimPoint during the third round of Honda LPGA Thailand. Recently, a video went viral on the internet of the former US Women's Open winner using the AimPoint technique to feel the slope of the green before taking her shot. However, it generated a controversy on the internet as the ball was very close to the hole.

Ad

AimPoint techniques are pretty popular among professional golfers to measure the greens before taking the shot. Some renowned golfers such as Adam Scott and Stacy Lewis are best known for using it during their games. However, some believe it affects the pace of play, and in A Lim Kim's case, it brought negative reactions her way, as the ball was merely a few inches away from the hole.

An X user, Med Adkins, shared the video of A Lim Kim's AimPoint on her account. Along with the video, she also shared her opinion on the technique.

Ad

Trending

"I'm anti-AimPoint. It's a pace of play nightmare and it needs to go. That being said, watch the video and you can see A Lim step off to tap it in almost immediately before the video cuts away. Yes, it looks ridiculous, but there are far more egregious AimPoint examples out there," Adkins wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, February 23. This time, Angel Yin emerged victorious in the tournament after her final round of 65. She settled with a total of 28-under, registering a one-stroke win over Akei Iwai, who played the final round of 61.

A look into A Lim Kim's performance at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand

A Lim Kim teed it up on the first hole for the opening round of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday, February 20. She had a remarkable start to the game, making a birdie on the first hole itself.

Ad

But then she struggled on the par-4 fifth hole, making a bogey followed by two more bogeys on the ninth and then on the tenth. But after her mid-round struggles, the South Korean golfer managed to play some good shots on the back nine, making three birdies for a round of 1-under 71.

After a decent start to her game in the opening round, A Lim Kim had a solid outing on Friday during the second round of the tournament. The LPGA Tour pro made two back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes. She made a total of eight birdies and two bogeys for a round of 6-under 66.

Ad

In the third round, A Lim Kim was pretty impressive on the front nine. She made five birdies followed by an unfortunate bogey on the ninth but then quickly carded two birdies on the 10th and then on the 11th. She wrapped up the third round with a bogey on the 17th and then a birdie on the 18th for another round of 66.

In the finale on Sunday, February 23, A Lim Kim played a round of 68 with five birdies and a bogey to settle for a total of 17-under. She finished in solo sixth place at the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback