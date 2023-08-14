Watch : Lucas Glover talks about how his putting transformation propelled him to success with Adam Scott-inspired 'Long Putter'

Lucas Glover won the FedEx St. Jude Championship over the weekend, which made him the first golfer all year long to win on consecutive weekends. Most winners from one weekend didn't land in the top 5 the next weekend, but Glover took home back-to-back trophies.

He's a pretty surprising player to have done this. He's risen to 30 in the OWGR, but that's after the two consecutive victories. He's no Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler or other perennial contender.

A key change in his equipment might have sparked this resurgence. Putting was once a big weakness for Lucas Glover, but he's changed his equipment and gone on a terrific run.

Per his own words, Glover switched to the exact putter that Adam Scott uses and it seems to have paid off.

He said:

"I'd made up my mind that something was going to change and I was going to try the long one and if that didn't feel good, I was going to try left-handed. That's how far down the road I was. Nothing I did worked. Nothing I practiced worked. It was... the brain was just fried."

Lucas Glover continued:

"Ten years of dealing with it and not understanding it and not realizing that I could just lose all feeling over a 10-inch putt. Faxon and I had been working together a little bit, and he finally said, 'You know, I think you need to try this.' So I did."

Finally, his putting was not a glaring weakness in his game:

"I just ordered one and asked for Adam Scott's specs from the putter rep. Now I can say, 'Well, man, what would have happened if I had started this a long time ago?' But that'll be a painful thought, so I'm not going to go there."

The new putter and new style, with one hand halfway down the shaft of the putter, changed his professional life. Now, he's a back-to-back winner and a playoff winner as well. Much of it can be attributed to Adam Scott's putter.

Equipment can be key, but a lot of golfers can succeed without the best of the best in terms of their clubs. However, a change in equipment, as Glover has learned, can be a massive game changer.

Lucas Glover reflects on second consecutive win

Without the change in equipment, Lucas Glover may not even be here. The golfer likely wouldn't have won one event, let alone two in a row. Thanks to that, he did and he can reflect on it.

Lucas Glover won the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Glover said via Yahoo! Sports:

“You work hard no matter what, whether you’re fighting something or you’re playing great, you just work hard because you never know when it can turn. It’s turned very quickly for me, and luckily, I’m in a good frame of mind to take advantage of it.”

He mentioned the playoff, which happened after a furious final round comeback from Patrick Cantlay:

“Keep fighting, keep fighting. The closing holes here aren’t easy birdies and aren’t easy pars under pressure... I was fortunate to get into a playoff. I said yesterday the guns would come and they came. I was the last man standing this week.”

Thanks to his new game and improved confidence, he emerged with a victory.