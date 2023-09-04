Watch: Ludvig Aberg receives his Ryder Cup call-up from captain Luke Donald

On Monday, September 4, Ludvig Aberg received the most important call of his sporting career: the one that opened the doors to the Ryder Cup. Many were awaiting this choice of Luke Donald; others were not so sure. But the truth is that, for Aberg, it was an unforgettable moment.

A video posted by the official Ryder Cup Europe account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Luke Donald communicating with Ludvig Aberg to tell him the great news. The Swedish rising star seemed to be touched, not only for the opportunity itself, but for everything Donald said.

Expand Tweet

The captain of the European team to the Ryder Cup highlighted much of what Ludvig Aberg has done in recent months. He highlighted, above all, his results in the last two weeks, which he described as "super impressive."

Donald revealed that he asked Ludvig Aberg to play in the last two DP World Tour tournaments before defining the team, obviously with the intention of watch his performance. Aberg responded with a T4 at D+D Czech Masters and a win at the Omega European Masters.

"I think you're ready," was the captain's opinion.

This was part of what Luke Donald said to Ludvig Aberg:

"I asked you to come over these two weeks, and you had a chance last week, and did what you did this week. That's super impressive to me, and I think all of us, myself and the vice-captains, have seen the talent that you have. I think you're ready."

Luke Donald also reminisced about the first time he himself was picked for the Ryder Cup. At that time (2004), Donald won the Omega European Masters (same tournament as Aberg on this occasion).

This is what he said:

"When I got picked, the next week I won in Crans, you won it and then got picked. Almost the same, similar circumstances."

Luke Donald announced on Monday his six free selections to complete the European team for the Ryder Cup. In addition to Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Højgaard, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose were called up.

They join the six golfers qualified in their own right: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert Macintyre.

Ludvig Aberg, Omega European Masters (Image via Getty).

Ludvig Aberg: From amateur to the European Ryder Cup team

As recently as May 2023, Ludvig Aberg was an amateur player. He was the best in the world in the category, but still, moving to the upper echelon usually entails a process of adaptation. Apparently not for Aberg.

The 'rookie sensation' made his pro debut in June 2023. Since then he has played seven tournaments on the PGA Tour and two on the DP World Tour. He finished six times in the Top 25, including his victory in Switzerland and two T4s (Jon Deere Classic and D+D Czech Masters). He was cut only once.

Aberg's meteoric progression can be seen in his transit through the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

At the time he turned professional, he was ranked 759th. A month later, he was 301st. Three weeks later (after the Wyndham Championship), he had climbed to 249th. Three months after his professional debut, he is already in the Top 100 (90th).