WATCH: Ludvig Aberg shoots the longest drive in TGL history on the 'most aggresive line' on simulator golf

Ludvig Aberg continued his good form in TGL, recording the longest drive in the league's history on Monday, February 17.

A day after winning the Genesis Invitational, Aberg was back in action for TGL. In the second match for Bay GC on Monday, he teamed up with Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark against Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, and Keegan Bradley of Boston GC at the SoFi Center.

On the par-4, 535-yard 11th hole, Ludvig Aberg faced McIlroy in singles. His tee shot traveled over 360 yards before he won the hole with a 15-foot putt.

Here's the clip:

Bay GC went on to win the match 5-4 against McIlroy's team. After three matches, they remain undefeated and now sit at the top of the table.

How did Ludvig Aberg and co perform at the TGL?

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, and Shane Lowry during TGL (Image Source: Getty)

Ludvig Aberg's Bay GC played two matches on Monday's triple header. The first one was against Atlanta GC, which they won by 6-5. Here's a look at the hole-by-hole score of the Bay GC vs Atlanta GC.

Hole 1 - TIE (Bay GC 0-0 Atlanta GC)

Hole 2 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 1-0 Atlanta GC)

Hole 3 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 2-0 Atlanta GC)

Hole 4 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 3-0 Atlanta GC)

Hole 5 - Atlanta GC wins hole + hammer bonus (Bay GC 3-2 Atlanta GC)

Hole 6 - TIE (Bay GC 3-2 Atlanta GC)

Hole 7 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 4-2 Atlanta GC)

Hole 8 - TIE (Bay GC 4-2 Atlanta GC)

Hole 9 - Atlanta GC wins hole (Bay GC 4-3 Atlanta GC)

Hole 10 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 5-3 Atlanta GC)

Hole 11 - TIE (Bay GC 5-3 Atlanta GC)

Hole 12 - Atlanta GC wins hole + hammer bonus (Bay GC 5-5 Atlanta GC)

Hole 13 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 6-5 Atlanta GC)

Hole 14 - TIE (Bay GC 6-5 Atlanta GC)

Hole 15 - TIE (Bay GC 6-5 Atlanta GC)

Bay GC's second match was against Boston GC. Here's the hole-by-hole score of the TGL, Match 8:

Hole 1 - Boston GC wins hole + Hammer bonus (Boston GC 2-0 Bay GC)

Hole 2 - TIE (Boston GC 2-0 Bay GC)

Hole 3 - Bay GC wins hole (Boston GC 2-1 Bay GC)

Hole 4 - TIE (Boston GC 2-1 Bay GC)

Hole 5 - Bay GC wins hole + Hammer bonus (Bay GC 3-2 Boston GC)

Hole 6 - TIE (Bay GC 3-2 Boston GC)

Hole 7 - TIE (Bay GC 3-2 Boston GC)

Hole 8 - TIE (Bay GC 3-2 Boston GC)

Hole 9 - TIE (Bay GC 3-2 Boston GC)

Hole 10 - Boston GC wins hole (Tied 3-3)

Hole 11 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 4-3 Boston GC)

Hole 12 - TIE (Bay GC 4-3 Boston GC)

Hole 13 - Boston GC wins hole (Tied 4-4)

Hole 14 - TIE (Tied 4-4)

Hole 15 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 5-4 Boston GC)

