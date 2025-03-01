Watch: Luke Clanton's sisters celebrate as he bags the PGA Tour card at the 2025 Cognizant Classic

Luke Clanton's sisters celebrated as their brother earned his PGA Tour card after the second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Clanton received the PGA Tour card after making it through the cutline. He shot 5-under 66 on the second day and crossed the 20-point PGA TOUR University Accelerated threshold to get a Tour card.

He came close to achieving the PGA Tour card at the WM Phoenix Open last week but missed the cut line after two rounds. But finally, as he received the card, his sisters couldn't hold back their joy and came to hug their brother.

PGA Tour's X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the moment on Friday with the caption:

“Luke Clanton's sisters are a whole MOOD”

Following two rounds of play at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Clanton is placed at T10 with a total score of 9 under. He shot 67 in the first round, with five birdies in total. In the second round, he shot 66 with five birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Luke Clanton started his 2025 PGA Tour season with the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cutline after shooting 69 and 70 in the first two rounds. Next, he played at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished at T15 with 1 under 287. Following this, the American golfer missed the cutline at the WM Phoenix Open after shooting 74 and 67 in the two rounds.

Luke Clanton on earning a PGA Tour card: "It feels good to get it done now"

After the conclusion of the second round, Luke Clanton joined the PGA Tour press conference at the Palm Beach Gardens to express his feelings on achieving the PGA Tour card. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“It's been awesome. From the missed cuts to playing well to everything being out here, it's amazing. I kind of said it again, I think this is my fourth start out here, and it feels good to get it done now. I got that question asked about 19 points a ton, and it was kind of nerve-racking, everyone saying to get your TOUR card.”

Highlighting the significance of earning his Tour card on the same course he played junior golf at, Clanton reflected on his family's support and said:

“It's pretty cool to do it here. I've watched this event growing up a ton, and to be on 18 walking up and seeing all the people there, it's breathtaking. I'm just excited to kind of get this journey started and go back and win a national championship with the college team first and then get it started.”

For the third round on Saturday, Luke Clanton will tee off alongside Brice Garnett on the 1st tee at 1:00 pm ET.

